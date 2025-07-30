Noom Invited To White House To Pledge To The CMS Digital Health Ecosystem Shared Framework Empowering People, Integrating AI, And Accelerating Healthcare Access

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Noom commits to launch a full-featured free tier of its award-winning app by end of summer to support healthy habits for all Americans







WASHINGTON, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noom , the leading digital healthcare company committed to chronic disease prevention and empowering people to live better longer, today announced its commitment to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Digital Health Ecosystem Shared Framework during an event at the White House. The company joins other innovators in pledging to help create a connected, standards-based ecosystem that delivers real-world value to patients and providers through secure, user-centered tools.

“We're excited to join forces with CMS on this initiative because it connects prevention and technology in a way that can truly benefit millions,” said Geoff Cook, Chief Executive Officer of Noom.“At Noom, we've seen how empowering people with healthy habits and 'food as medicine' can transform lives. Working as part of the CMS ecosystem enables us to scale that approach across America – making healthcare more personalized, proactive, and accessible for everyone.”

“Noom applauds the spirit of public-private collaboration underlying this initiative as an accelerant to healthcare innovation,” continued Cook.“By joining the CMS ecosystem, Noom can play a part in bringing Americans a modern, connected health experience faster than traditional regulations might, while safeguarding patient health data. In short, this initiative enables modernization of health care by aligning an ecosystem around what patients need. The result should be care that is more convenient, preventive, and tailored to the patient.”

As part of its broader commitment to the accessibility goals of the CMS Digital Health Ecosystem, Noom has also pledged to launch a free tier of its app , available to all Americans – regardless of income or BMI – later this summer. Equally accessible to Americans in rural and urban locations, the free version will deliver a personalized experience focused on building healthy habits in nutrition, physical activity, and stress management.

In addition, Noom will begin the necessary development to offer to any Medicare and Medicaid enrolled member free access for 30 days to the full Noom Weight, Noom Diabetes Prevention, and Diabetes Management programs. Even a 30-day jumpstart can drive meaningful habit changes, and Noom expects to demonstrate such outcomes to encourage long-term adoption of preventive care tools.

“Making America healthy again will take an ecosystem,” continued Cook.“Life expectancy in the U.S. lags behind other developed nations, while rates of chronic disease – including obesity – continue to rise. We need fresh thinking around nutrition, movement, and lifestyle. Noom is ready to play its part in redefining healthcare as more than disease management. We're excited to bring together our expertise in evidence-based psychology and behavior science, as well as in AI, to offer a free Noom experience for the entire U.S. population, regardless of income. Noom's mission is to empower everyone, everywhere to live better longer.”

“Just as importantly,” continued Cook,“our work with CMS complements our broader commercial strategy. Noom is already partnering with leading health plans and employers to deliver scalable behavior change programs that lower costs, improve outcomes, and close care gaps. By embedding our approach within the CMS Health Tech Ecosystem, we can bridge public and private efforts-demonstrating how innovation in digital health can support both population health at scale and value-based care in practice. This is more than a collaboration-it's an opportunity to align incentives across payers, providers, and patients, and to bring the full potential of behavior change to the forefront of healthcare transformation.”

Noom Health's new whitepaper,“The Food as Medicine Revolution ,” shines a spotlight on the urgent need to reimagine healthcare through the lens of nutrition, lifestyle, and prevention. With 70% of the U.S. food supply made up of ultra-processed foods, and 42% of Americans now living with two or more chronic conditions, the time for change is urgent.

The report reveals that 95% of Americans fall short of the recommended vitamin D intake, and 66% of employees with unhealthy diets report lost productivity – underscoring the ripple effects of poor nutrition on both health and the economy. With its pledge to the CMS Digital Health Ecosystem, Noom is advancing a bold, behavior-first approach that addresses the root causes of chronic disease by equipping individuals and organizations with the tools to build lasting, healthy habits.

As part of its commitment to innovation, access, and whole person care, Noom is proud to make three key pledges aligned with CMS's vision for a connected digital health ecosystem.



First, Noom will help prevent and manage diabetes and obesity by connecting to CMS Aligned Networks and personal health record apps, with patient consent, to securely access relevant health data. This will enable the delivery of personalized support-including tailored in-app guidance, prompts to seek clinical care when needed, and insights informed by an individual's real world health history.

Second, in support of the“ Kill the Clipboard” initiative , Noom pledges to empower individuals to easily retrieve and share their medical records with providers using QR codes or Smart Health Cards, while returning visit records in the same format whenever possible. Third, Noom will continue to evolve its conversational AI assistants to integrate with CMS Aligned Networks and personal health record apps. With patient consent, these tools will securely access health data, clearly distinguish between educational content and clinical guidance, and direct users to professional care when appropriate.



These steps represent Noom's promise to eliminate friction, enhance care coordination, and put patients in full control of their health data. Noom's commitment reflects its longstanding mission to make healthy living accessible to everyone and to transform healthcare from reactive treatment to proactive prevention.

About Noom:

Noom is the leading whole-person health platform, combining personalized medication with psychology and habit science to help people take control of their metabolic health, weight, and longevity. Noom Health partners with top health plans and employers to offer a suite of solutions, including Noom Med, Noom Weight, Noom GLP-1 Companion, and Noom Diabetes Management and Diabetes Prevention Program to millions.

Founded on a mission to empower everyone everywhere to live better longer, Noom has received multiple National Institute of Health grants and was the first mobile app recognized by the CDC as a certified diabetes prevention program. With offices in New York City and Princeton, NJ, Noom has been named one of Inc.'s Best Places to Work, Quartz's Best Workplaces for Remote Workers, and Fortune's Best Workplaces in Technology.

