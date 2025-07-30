123Invent Inventor Develops Advanced Home Electrical Panel (TLS-1037)
PITTSBURGH, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new approach to home management through an integrated electrical panel that would centralize control of various systems within the home beyond that of electrical service alone," said an inventor, from Palmetto, Fla., "so I invented the TEMPEST CONTROL CENTER. My design would incorporate a built in modem/router, smart appliance connectivity, sensor integration, and AI-driven analytics to empower potential users to make informed decisions regarding their energy and resource usage."
The invention provides an advanced home electrical panel. In doing so, it would integrate various smart home functionalities. It also allows for centralized management of energy resources, HVAC systems, security, and monitoring. The invention features a user-friendly interface that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial buildings.
The TEMPEST CONTROL CENTER is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Jacobi Dunlap at 262-613-1296 or email [email protected].
