Vironix And Exelatech Announce Strategic Partnership To Streamline Medical Billing And Revenue Operations For Physicians

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Vironix , a leader in virtual care management and clinical enablement, today announced a strategic partnership with Exela Technologies BPA, a premier healthcare operations and revenue cycle management firm. This collaboration is designed to automate one of the most persistent operational bottlenecks for physician practices: timely billing with detailed, transparent reimbursement reporting.Together, Vironix and Exela will offer an end-to-end solution for medical practices that removes the administrative burden of chasing unpaid claims, navigating denials, and coordinating with payers. The partnership brings together Vironix's clinical technology and provider relationships with Exela's revenue cycle expertise to ensure clean, timely claims and faster reimbursements.“We're thrilled to team up with Vironix to better support doctors and medical practices in managing the business side of care,” said Suresh Yannamani, CEO of Exela Technologies BPA.“With Exela's expertise in revenue cycle operations and Vironix's forward-thinking technology, we're streamlining the way providers handle billing and payer communications, making the process more efficient, accurate, and stress-free.”In addition to improving operational workflows, this partnership unlocks new reach for Vironix's Virtual Care Management (VCM) services. With Exela's deep network of RCM services across the country, more providers will be able to implement VCM programs quickly and confidently, helping patients access proactive, tech-enabled care without delay. The result: faster enrollment, more consistent reimbursement, and expanded patient impact.The combined offering will equip Vironix customers with:- Automated, accurate billing submissions aligned with CMS guidelines- Real-time insights into reimbursement patterns and payer performance- Fewer denials and follow-ups, thanks to streamlined workflows and claims validation- Seamless communication with internal billers or outsourced teams“This partnership allows us to tackle one of the most frustrating pain points for medical practices,” said Sumanth Swaminathan, CEO of Vironix.“Doctors and staff shouldn't have to choose between providing excellent care and getting paid for it. With Exela, we're closing that gap, delivering reliable billing operations that let providers focus on patients, not paperwork.”As value-based care models continue to expand, the pressure on practices to maintain operational efficiency and financial clarity has never been greater. The Vironix-Exela alliance ensures that providers are equipped with the tools, visibility, and support they need to thrive in today's evolving reimbursement landscape, while bringing remote care within reach for more patients than ever before.For more information about how this partnership can benefit your organization, visit vironix or exelatech .com.

