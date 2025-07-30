Disclosure Of Transactions In On Shares From June 30Th To July 04Th,2025
|Issuer's name
|Date of transaction
|Identifying code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro
|Market (MIC code)
|VINCI
|30/06/2025
|FR0000125486
|47 077
|124,925240
|XPAR
|VINCI
|01/07/2025
|FR0000125486
|47 864
|125,353537
|XPAR
|VINCI
|02/07/2025
|FR0000125486
|47 884
|125,301137
|XPAR
|VINCI
|03/07/2025
|FR0000125486
|52 354
|125,015895
|XPAR
|VINCI
|03/07/2025
|FR0000125486
|17 996
|124,972247
|CEUX
|VINCI
|04/07/2025
|FR0000125486
|90 989
|124,101983
|XPAR
|VINCI
|04/07/2025
|FR0000125486
|36 321
|124,071923
|CEUX
|VINCI
|04/07/2025
|FR0000125486
|2 500
|123,800000
|AQEU
|VINCI
|04/07/2025
|FR0000125486
|2 000
|123,850000
|TQEX
|TOTAL
|344 985
|124,7317
II - Details of transactions
In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:
______________________
Attachment
-
Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from to 30-06-25 to 04-07-25 vGB
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
