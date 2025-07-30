Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Disclosure Of Transactions In On Shares From June 30Th To July 04Th,2025


2025-07-30 12:01:30
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, July 30th, 2025

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from June 30 th to July 04 th ,2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from June 30th to July 04th,2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer's name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code)
VINCI 30/06/2025 FR0000125486 47 077 124,925240 XPAR
VINCI 01/07/2025 FR0000125486 47 864 125,353537 XPAR
VINCI 02/07/2025 FR0000125486 47 884 125,301137 XPAR
VINCI 03/07/2025 FR0000125486 52 354 125,015895 XPAR
VINCI 03/07/2025 FR0000125486 17 996 124,972247 CEUX
VINCI 04/07/2025 FR0000125486 90 989 124,101983 XPAR
VINCI 04/07/2025 FR0000125486 36 321 124,071923 CEUX
VINCI 04/07/2025 FR0000125486 2 500 123,800000 AQEU
VINCI 04/07/2025 FR0000125486 2 000 123,850000 TQEX
TOTAL 344 985 124,7317

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

______________________

Attachment

  • Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from to 30-06-25 to 04-07-25 vGB

MENAFN30072025004107003653ID1109863667

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

