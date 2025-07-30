AIR Secures $23M In Series A Funding To Accelerate U.S. Expansion And Deliver Multi-Domain Evtols At Scale

The new funding will drive the expansion of AIR's U.S. operations, support continued team growth, and expedite purchase order deliveries of AIR's uncrewed cargo aircraft, in line with the recent U.S. Executive Order on advancing air mobility

TEL AVIV, Israel , July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AIR , a pioneering startup offering eVTOL aircraft for uncrewed commercial and contested logistics, piloted personal flight, and defense use, today announced that it has raised $23 million in Series A funding. The round was led by Entrée Capital , with participation from Dr. Shmuel Harlap, renowned businessman and an initial backer of Mobileye, who has also been an investor in AIR since its inception. The funding will enable AIR to further scale its eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft production in support of a growing number of purchase orders and accelerate its U.S. expansion efforts.

This momentum reflects a growing global demand for next-generation air mobility, further underscored by the U.S. government's recent Executive Order promoting eVTOL production and integration and the recent FAA MOSAIC ruling updating the light sport aircraft (LSA) certification qualifications to include eVTOL type aircraft such as the AIR ONE. AIR is uniquely positioned to meet these rigorous standards, making it one of the first eVTOL aircraft expected to receive LSA certification.

AIR has already fulfilled initial aircraft deliveries to its first logistics customer in 2023, marking the start of commercial deployment of its aircraft. The company is building upon its presence and certification efforts in the United States and, in parallel, is expanding its global team to meet increased operational demands, delivering on a growing number of purchase orders for both its crewed and uncrewed models.

AIR's uncrewed cargo eVTOL is designed to meet the growing demand for efficient, adaptable, and scalable air transportation solutions in industries such as cargo delivery, disaster response, contested logistics, and remote access operations. Its unique aerodynamics allow it to reach 100-mile range at speeds of up to 120 knots. Its intuitive ground handling procedures and quick loading capabilities accommodate a variety of cargo types, while its innovative design allows for seamless integration into existing logistics workflows. The eVTOL has a 550-pound payload capacity and 70 cubic feet of cargo space.

Alongside the cargo model, AIR's piloted AIR ONE offers personal mobility with a focus on performance and comfort, providing a new level of safety and accessibility for the General Aviation category.

AIR's piloted two-seater and its autonomous cargo model share a unified design DNA that allows both models to benefit from cross-platform upgrades. Both feature a folding wing mechanism, allowing the aircraft to be parked in a standard car-size parking space, enhancing real-world practicality and ease of use.

"This funding solidifies AIR's path forward and enables us to continue fulfilling the promise we made to our customers," said Rani Plaut, CEO and co-founder of AIR. "We're proud to have demonstrated our ability to succeed with lean operations, generating significant revenues in the eVTOL space while operating efficiently. We have no doubt that with Entrée Capital's backing and knowledge, we will be able to deliver our advanced air mobility solutions to the market even faster than before."

"We have tracked AIR from its initial founding to the point where it has achieved full flight operations across commercial (logistics), consumer, and defense applications," said Avi Eyal, Managing Partner, Entrée Capital. "The platform designed is an engineering marvel that has multiple modalities, and it will revolutionize existing use cases for air transportation given its low cost, low maintenance, ease of use and high endurance and safety. We led the investment in AIR given our belief in its vision and it being the only OEM in its category that is delivering a real product today, years ahead of any rival. We are fortunate to have a tremendous founding team with such experience leading the company."

Leading up to this milestone, AIR has successfully demonstrated all phases of flight with its full-scale platform, including extensive nighttime Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) autonomous, uncrewed cargo operations. The company established a U.S.-based operations center to support ongoing FAA certification efforts and collaborate with the U.S. Air Force's Agility Prime program.

With 15 uncrewed cargo eVTOLs slated for delivery in the coming year and over 2,500 pre-orders for the piloted AIR ONE for personal use, the company is primed to help lead the evolution of the Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) industry.

AIR is a leading aerospace OEM producing advanced eVTOL aircraft for autonomous uncrewed cargo logistics, as well as a two-seater for piloted flight. With payloads over 550 pounds (250 kg), an hour plus endurance, and proven operational readiness, AIR is one of the first companies to deliver aircraft and generate revenues in the Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) industry.

