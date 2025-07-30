Consco Foods Acquires Montreal-Based Company Allied Food Distributors

MONTREAL, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Consco Foods Inc., a leading protein importer, exporter and master distributor, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Allied Food Distributors , a prominent Canadian, worldwide importer and distributor of high-quality kosher food brands.

For over 90 years, Allied has built a strong reputation sourcing and distributing premium kosher food products to customers across Canada. As the Canadian importer and distributor of OSEM products , along with other leading global brands, Allied is recognized as a trusted and dynamic partner.

Effective August 1, 2025, Consco has also been appointed the exclusive Canadian importer and distribution partner for Agri Star Meat & Poultry, known for its Aaron's Best brand of deli products. The acquisition of Allied brings together these leading kosher brands under one roof, significantly expanding the product offering and positioning the combined companies as the go-to distributor for quality kosher products, from around the world, delivered with reliability, efficiency, and a commitment to customer service.

Allied's operations have transitioned to Consco's 140,000 sq. foot state-of-the-art distribution center. While fully integrated into Consco's infrastructure, Allied will continue to operate independently on a day-to-day basis as a division of Consco Foods. This structure preserves the strength of the Allied brand and its long-standing relationships, while enhancing service, product offering, and national reach.

"We're passionate about the kosher space and see this as a tremendous opportunity to grow with best-in-class product offerings and brands," said Ronnie and Mikey Cons , Co-Presidents of Consco Foods. "The addition of Allied as a division of Consco allows us to expand our offering with the right partners, the right brands, and a strong commitment to service."

Mitchell Weitzman , Vice President at Allied, commented: "Allied has been a trusted name in kosher food distribution for decades. We're proud to bring it together with Consco and look forward to expanding the business with additional lines that meet our customers' evolving needs."

"This acquisition brings together trusted kosher brands under one roof and we are well positioned to be the go-to distributor for quality kosher food products in Canada" said Daniel Dabora , CFO of Consco Foods.

About Consco Foods Inc.

Consco Foods Inc. is a leading importer and master distributor of fresh and frozen protein products, based in Quebec, Canada. With a strong presence in the industry, Consco Foods is dedicated to delivering high-quality products and exceptional service to its customers.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED