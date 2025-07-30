Supplycopia To Showcase Enhanced AI Healthcare Solutions At AHRMM25

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Demonstrating Groundbreaking AI Smart Agent "Ask The BEE," Designed to Optimize Healthcare Supply Chain Analytics

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SupplyCopia, a leader in AI-driven healthcare supply chain transformation, announces its participation at the upcoming AHRMM Conference in Denver, Colorado, from August 3-6 . The company will demonstrate the latest enhancements to its flagship AI-powered smart agent, "Ask The BEE," designed specifically for healthcare supply chain optimization and Cost, Quality, Outcomes and Reimbursement (CQOR) initiatives.

Conference attendees are invited to visit booth 701 to experience live demonstrations of Ask The BEE's newest capabilities. Ask The BEE delivers actionable insights using a hospital's own data in seconds, and the enhanced platform addresses critical healthcare challenges including data integration, cross-functional collaboration and standardization across supply chain, clinical and finance teams.

"We're excited to join supply chain leaders at AHRMM25 and showcase the significant advancements we've made to Ask The BEE," said Ashok Muttin, CEO & Founder of SupplyCopia . "Our latest version represents a major leap forward in how AI can support healthcare systems in achieving their CQOR objectives. We're combining the power of artificial intelligence with human expertise and industry best practices to deliver real-world improvements that impact both operational efficiency and patient outcomes."

The enhanced Ask The BEE platform addresses long-standing obstacles in healthcare supply chain management, including:



Advanced data integration and analytics

Streamlined technology integration across departments

Enhanced cross-functional collaboration tools

Improved standardization protocols

Real-time spend and contract management insights Comprehensive reimbursement optimization support



SupplyCopia's participation at AHRMM25 builds on the company's continued commitment to transforming healthcare supply chains through innovative AI solutions. The company's technology has helped health systems nationwide achieve better operational efficiency, improved financial performance and enhanced patient care delivery.

Join SupplyCopia at AHRMM Denver from August 3-6 at booth 701 to discover how Ask The BEE can help your organization optimize CQOR initiatives and team collaboration. For more information visit .

About SupplyCopia

SupplyCopia is a leader in AI-driven healthcare supply chain transformation, providing leading-edge tools to improve health system performance. Through innovative technology and deep industry expertise, SupplyCopia helps health systems achieve better operational efficiency and financial performance. Learn more at .

CONTACT: Media Contact Cheryl Flury ... 303.564.2158