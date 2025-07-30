C8 Health Raises $12M Series A For The Healthcare Industry's First AI-Powered, Best Practices Implementation Platform

The healthtech company is already addressing care inconsistency at over 100 hospitals in the United States

NEW YORK, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- C8 Health , the best practices implementation platform for healthcare, today announced a $12 million Series A funding round led by Team8, with participation from 10D and Vertex Ventures Israel. The round brings C8's total funding to $18 million, including a $6 million Seed round led by Vertex Ventures Israel and 10D.

Care inconsistency has adverse effects on patient outcomes and accounts for $345 billion in annual waste in the US alone. Even though care best practices may already be documented and stored, finding them and accessing them at the relevant time is not as straightforward. Siloed knowledge management repositories and varying data formats contribute to critical knowledge being overlooked or hard to find in high-stakes moments. The speed of adoption of new practices in medicine is extremely slow, taking 17 years for the average doctor to adopt a new standard of care. In addition, with close to 7% of physicians working Locum Tenens, over 1.5 million traveling nurses, and close to 40,000 residents starting their residency training every year, tools that integrate with site-specific rotation scheduling and local best practices are crucial for reducing time to efficiency for newer teams.

C8 Health bridges the gap between evidence and practice with the first unified platform that gives clinicians instant, contextual access to vetted, site-specific knowledge whenever and wherever they need it. Knowledge can be displayed based on a clinician's schedule, role, and department. C8 Health helps hospitals monitor adherence to care standards and protocols through executive dashboards. It enables quality interventions and gives teams the tools to set care delivery goals and follow through on them consistently. Integrated with the entire gauntlet of hospital tools and accessible from mobile devices, desktops, or directly through the EMR, C8 ensures that every clinician, whether a nurse starting a night shift or a rotating physician entering a new hospital, has the right guidance at the right time.

"Healthcare organizations all struggle to provide real-time quality feedback to physicians, providers, and trainees in a user-friendly format that encourages utility and compliance," says Dr. Brian Masel, Director of Anesthesia Quality and Chief of Pediatric Anesthesiology at The University of Texas Medical Branch. "C8 builds this seamlessly into their platform, which will have a profound impact on the way our caregivers utilize quality data to implement best practices. The days of administrators retrospectively utilizing quality data to try to drive change may very well become a thing of the past, as we can all now have ownership of our own performance on a daily basis"

C8 includes an AI assistant, enabling clinicians to ask natural-language questions and get accurate, contextual answers from their own institutions' vetted knowledge base. Beyond the walls of a single institution, C8 users can access best practices from a growing global network of hospitals and clinical societies that contribute to the platform, giving clinicians insight not only into their own site's protocols but also peer-reviewed approaches from leading institutions worldwide.

"It is exciting to see how we enable hospitals to implement their best practices effectively and gain control over both care quality and delivery costs," said Galia Rosen Schwarz, CEO and co-founder of C8 Health. "This round will help us grow our team to support the needs and demand in the market. We already see how this approach is becoming the new standard, driving adherence to best practices across healthcare systems. Dartmouth Health is working with us to strengthen the connection between their main campus and member locations. Metro Health has seen substantial improvements in resources access and information retrieval as well as high clinician satisfaction. Having a single source of truth for such a broad range of clinical needs is proving invaluable."

"C8 Health is addressing a real need for healthcare teams across virtually every hospital and specialty," said Sarit Firon, Managing Partner at Team8. "The rapid adoption of their product and exceptional clinician engagement speak to the immense value of their solution. We strongly believe that C8 Health will play a pivotal role in shaping a better future for both physicians and their patients."

The idea for C8 Health originated when Dr. Ido Zamberg, C8 Health's co-founder and Chief Medical Officer, a medical doctor and software engineer, sought to address the challenge of inefficient access to clinical best practices at his hospital. What started as a departmental tool for the Neurology department quickly expanded hospital-wide and then to other hospitals across Switzerland. In 2022, he joined forces with Galia Rosen Schwarz, a seasoned business development executive and Tzach Klo, an experienced software engineer, to officially found C8 Health in the United States. C8 started with Anesthesia as its first vertical and from there expanded to more departments and now to system-wide deployments. Today, C8 is integrated by over 100 hospitals, achieving over 90% clinician adoption rates within 6 months of deployment.

CONTACT: Ariella Shoham, CMO, [email protected]

SOURCE C8 Health

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED