Super League And Next Generation Entertainment Pioneer Meta-Stadiums Team Up To Accelerate Gaming Creator Monetization On Tiktok

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership to Power Rollout of TikTok Creator Network, Expanding Super League's Reach and Revenue Models Within UGC Platforms

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League (Nasdaq: SLE), a leader in engaging audiences through playable media, content, and experiences within mobile games and the world's largest immersive platforms, today announced the commercial expansion of its strategic partnership with Meta-Stadiums Corp ., a pioneer in mobile-first, gamified virtual entertainment and operator of AI-powered, next-generation creator networks. This expanded collaboration supports Super League's revenue diversification strategy and accelerates its monetization roadmap by unlocking new revenue opportunities within the TikTok creator ecosystem across content, commerce, and campaign activations.

This announcement marks a major milestone in a partnership that began in August 2024, when Super League and Meta-Stadiums joined forces to co-develop scalable solutions for launching immersive, gamified, branded events across gaming, mobile, and web platforms. Since then, Super League has significantly expanded its relationships within the gaming creator community-now including developers behind more than 15,000 games on Roblox, Fortnite, Minecraft, and mobile-while Meta-Stadiums introduced the MetaStars Creator Network , an AI-powered TikTok-centric monetization ecosystem. As part of the expanded partnership, MetaStars will be licensed to Super League to launch a branded sub-network of TikTok creators.

The MetaStars platform, in collaboration with Super League, will have the capacity to onboard thousands of both established and emerging influencers. Together, the companies will support creators with brand-sponsored campaigns, live gifting, affiliate sales through TikTok Shop, and fan access passes to Meta-Stadiums' virtual MetaJam concert events.

The Super League sub-network of TikTok creators, set to launch in Q4 2025, will feature a curated roster of influencers whose audience profiles align with the key consumer segments Super League targets for its brand and agency partners. With MetaStars technology and proprietary AI-onboarding tools combined with Super League's proprietary technology and deep partnerships within immersive and mobile gaming, Super League will be uniquely capable of activating scalable, measurable programs across gaming and social media.

“This partnership with Meta-Stadiums propels Super League into TikTok, one of the most vibrant and fast-growing creator ecosystems in the world, with the TikTok app (including Douyin in China) generating more than $6 billion in in-app purchases in 2024 ,” said Matt Edelman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Super League.“Through the MetaStars system, Super League has the opportunity to unlock a powerful new direct revenue stream while also expanding the marketing toolkit we offer to brands seeking authentic, cross-platform audience engagement. With gamification having become a dominant force in reaching mobile and social-first generations, MetaStars positions us to capitalize on TikTok's monetization landscape – driving both near-term growth and long-term strategic value.”

“The partnership with Super League introduces a new global model for monetizing creators and digital entertainment across video and gaming platforms,” said Delence A. Sheares Sr., Chief Executive Officer of Meta-Stadiums.“By seamlessly connecting content, commerce, and creators through turnkey software and scalable infrastructure, we are building a powerful ecosystem positioned for sustainable, profitable growth.”

About Super League

Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) is transforming how brands engage with consumers through the power of playable media. The company delivers ads, content, and immersive experiences that go beyond being seen, they're played, felt, and remembered across mobile games and the world's largest immersive gaming platforms. Powered by proprietary technology, an award-winning development studio, and a vast network of native creators, Super League offers a unique partnership for brands seeking to stand out culturally, inspire loyalty, and drive meaningful impact. In an attention-driven world, Super League makes brands relevant by making them playable. For more information, visit superleague.com .

About Meta-Stadiums Corp.

Meta-Stadiums is a leading developer of mobile-first, gamified entertainment environments centered on next-generation virtual experiences. Its MetaJam platform and MetaStars creator division provide fully integrated engagement, monetization, and brand activation solutions for global audiences.

Forward-Looking Statements

The foregoing material may contain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements regarding the Company's product development and business prospects, and can be identified by the use of words such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“project,”“estimate,”“anticipate,”“plan,”“believe,”“potential,”“should,”“continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect current plans. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to the future price of our Common Stock, compliance with NCM listing standards; market conditions; the Company's ability to maintain adequate liquidity and financing sources; various risks related to the Company's business operations; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described within the section entitled“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to maintain compliance with the NCM's continued listing standards. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the security laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

Super League Investor Relations Contact:

Shannon Devine / Mark Schwalenberg

MZ North America

Main: 203-741-8811

...