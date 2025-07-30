Community Health Network And Gohealth Urgent Care Announce New Joint Venture To Expand Access To High-Quality Care Across Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Health Network, a leading not-for-profit healthcare system in Central Indiana, and GoHealth Urgent Care, one of the country's largest and fastest-growing on-demand care companies, today announced the formation of a joint venture to operate and expand urgent care services in Indiana.

As part of this collaboration, six existing Community MedCheck urgent care centers will transition later this year to Community-GoHealth Urgent Care centers, with plans for further expansion to meet the growing needs of the community. The partnership will bring customers greater access to Community Health Network's trusted providers and services through GoHealth's innovative and connected customer experience, which serves as a front door to the broader continuum of care.

"We are excited to partner with GoHealth. Their proven consumer-focused model will allow Community Health Network to deliver even more exceptional, convenient care to Hoosiers throughout Central Indiana," said Patrick McGill, MD, EVP and chief transformation officer for Community Health Network. "Together, we'll be able to bring integrative healthcare solutions closer to home for the communities we serve."

The joint venture is expected to launch later this year, and all existing MedCheck locations will continue to provide the same high-quality care customers rely on, with no disruption in care through the transition to Community-GoHealth.

"For many years, healthcare partnerships have been critical to ensuring greater access to more convenient healthcare," said Todd Latz, GoHealth CEO. "Community-GoHealth aims to provide every customer with effortless, personal and connected care by deeply integrating with our new partners to offer high-quality care in neighborhoods throughout Central Indiana."

The GoHealth Connected Care Model empowers customers to access high-quality, on-demand care, through partnerships with leading and progressive health systems and their networks of hospitals, primary care physicians and specialists. This seamless connection ensures greater continuity of care and information between urgent care centers and the broader healthcare ecosystem, removing friction and delivering effortless experiences for customers and their families.

About Community Health Network

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Community Health Network has been deeply committed to the communities it serves since opening its first hospital, Community Hospital East, in 1956. Community Health Network puts patients first while offering a full continuum of healthcare services, world-class innovations, and a new focus on population health management. Exceptional care, simply delivered, is what sets Community Health Network apart and makes it a leading not-for-profit healthcare destination in Central Indiana.

About GoHealth Urgent Care

GoHealth partners with innovative and award-winning health systems to simplify and improve the way patients across the U.S. access high-quality healthcare for non-life-threatening conditions. Its on-demand care platform serves as the physical- and digital-front door to its 13 prominent health system partners and the communities they serve across 17 states, providing seamless access to care for more than 50% of Americans. GoHealth's unique partnership model, consumer-centric approach and technology focus enable effortless, personalized and connected on-demand care at approximately 400 co-branded neighborhood centers across the nation. Whenever follow-up treatment is needed, GoHealth's connected care model provides customers with seamless same- and next-day access to robust networks of expert primary, specialty and emergency care providers. GoHealth Urgent Care is a portfolio company of TPG Growth, the middle market and growth equity investment platform of TPG, which has more than $212 billion of assets under management.

