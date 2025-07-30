Red 6 Partners With Northrop Grumman To Accelerate The Development And Integration Of Autonomous Systems

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The collaboration will specifically focus on equipping the Beacon platform with Red 6's Advanced Tactical Augmented Reality System (ATARS). ATARS creates virtual outdoor worlds that deliver threat-relevant, near-peer level training scenarios at speed and scale – affordably increasing safety, easing airspace limitations, enabling next-generation aircraft training, and providing significant environmental benefits. Red 6 pilots are currently training in CCA formations using ATARS, making Red 6's technology essential for preparing aviators for the collaborative combat aircraft era.

"The Beacon program represents the future of autonomous mission development, and we're excited to contribute Red 6's innovative augmented reality capabilities to this groundbreaking initiative," said Daniel Robinson, Founder and CEO of Red 6. "Red 6 already supports some of the USAF's most sophisticated training scenarios, involving both crewed and uncrewed formations. Our partnership with Northrop Grumman will accelerate the integration of these proven capabilities into the autonomous systems that will define the future of collaborative combat operations."

"We look forward to working with our partners to integrate their innovative capabilities that will accelerate the development of future autonomous platforms," said Tom Jones, corporate vice president and president, Aeronautics Systems, Northrop Grumman. "Beacon is about collaboration across industry between companies of all sizes and expertise. By providing open access to the Beacon ecosystem, we're enhancing the innovation, new competition and ultimately the autonomous capabilities that industry can deliver to our customers – with unmatched speed and at scale."

Beacon provides an integrated environment that mimics relevant mission scenarios, giving third-party partners an opportunity to test new autonomous solutions with exposure to industry leaders who can scale them. The platform brings multiple partners' mission software together with Northrop Grumman's proven flight software to connect the best in industry and accelerate the development of autonomous capabilities.

About Red 6

Red 6 is revolutionizing military pilot training through the development of ATARS (Advanced Tactical Augmented Reality System), the world's first outdoor, airborne augmented reality training system. ATARS creates completely realistic synthetic flight training experiences with visible outdoors and full daylight capabilities, low-latency performance in high-speed dynamic environments, the highest field of view with full color display, multi-player environment support, and custom scenario development. Red 6's technology enhances readiness, lethality, and efficiency for military aviation training programs worldwide.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman is a leading global aerospace and defense technology company. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with the capabilities they need to connect and protect the world, and push the boundaries of human exploration across the universe. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers' toughest problems, our employees define possible every day.

