403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
South Korea Records 13 Fatalities Linked to Heatwaves in 2025
(MENAFN) South Korea has recorded approximately 13 fatalities linked to heat-related illnesses this year as extreme heat waves continue to sweep across the country, media reported on Wednesday.
Since mid-May, when the government initiated a nationwide monitoring system for heat-related conditions, hospitals have treated 2,768 individuals suffering from heat-related ailments, according to media.
Data from the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reveals that the number of patients has surged by roughly 2.6 times compared to the same timeframe in 2023. The death toll has also seen a dramatic rise—more than tripling from four reported deaths last year.
Heat exhaustion, often referred to as sunstroke, emerged as the most prevalent condition, accounting for 60.4% of all cases.
Additional reported conditions included heat stroke (16.6%), heat cramps (13.5%), and heat syncope (8%).
Much of the country remains under heat wave advisories, with temperatures expected to climb to 38°C in Daejeon on Wednesday, and reaching 36°C in both Seoul and the southeastern city of Daegu.
The national meteorological agency has warned that the heat wave is likely to worsen in the coming days.
Since mid-May, when the government initiated a nationwide monitoring system for heat-related conditions, hospitals have treated 2,768 individuals suffering from heat-related ailments, according to media.
Data from the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reveals that the number of patients has surged by roughly 2.6 times compared to the same timeframe in 2023. The death toll has also seen a dramatic rise—more than tripling from four reported deaths last year.
Heat exhaustion, often referred to as sunstroke, emerged as the most prevalent condition, accounting for 60.4% of all cases.
Additional reported conditions included heat stroke (16.6%), heat cramps (13.5%), and heat syncope (8%).
Much of the country remains under heat wave advisories, with temperatures expected to climb to 38°C in Daejeon on Wednesday, and reaching 36°C in both Seoul and the southeastern city of Daegu.
The national meteorological agency has warned that the heat wave is likely to worsen in the coming days.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Biosig Technologies And Streamex: Pioneering Real-World Asset Tokenization In The U.S. Market
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
CommentsNo comment