Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Japan Seeks Stronger Ties with S. Korea After Yoon’s Ouster

2025-07-30 09:17:34
(MENAFN) Japan expressed a strong desire on Wednesday to preserve and expand the progress made in its relations with South Korea during the tenure of ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol. The message was delivered by Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba during talks in Tokyo with South Korea's new Foreign Minister, Cho Hyun.

“Japan wants to maintain and further develop good relations with South Korea,” Ishiba told Cho, highlighting the strides achieved under former President Yoon Suk Yeol, according to media.

Yoon was removed from power on December 3 following an unsuccessful attempt to impose martial law. He is currently in custody. On Wednesday, South Korean prosecutors filed a fresh arrest warrant seeking to "forcibly" bring Yoon in for questioning over alleged interference in the country’s electoral process.

During their meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office, Ishiba and Cho also focused on enhancing trilateral cooperation among Japan, the United States, and South Korea.

Tokyo, Ishiba emphasized, aims to deepen strategic collaboration with both Washington and Seoul. Cho’s visit to Tokyo marks his first overseas trip since being appointed by South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, who assumed office after Yoon’s removal.

Relations between Japan and South Korea—historically tense due to Japan’s colonization of the Korean Peninsula prior to World War II—warmed notably under Yoon’s administration, which prioritized closer alignment with the US and Japan.

Cho is scheduled to depart Tokyo for Washington, D.C., where he will hold meetings with senior US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

