403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Japan Seeks Stronger Ties with S. Korea After Yoon’s Ouster
(MENAFN) Japan expressed a strong desire on Wednesday to preserve and expand the progress made in its relations with South Korea during the tenure of ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol. The message was delivered by Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba during talks in Tokyo with South Korea's new Foreign Minister, Cho Hyun.
“Japan wants to maintain and further develop good relations with South Korea,” Ishiba told Cho, highlighting the strides achieved under former President Yoon Suk Yeol, according to media.
Yoon was removed from power on December 3 following an unsuccessful attempt to impose martial law. He is currently in custody. On Wednesday, South Korean prosecutors filed a fresh arrest warrant seeking to "forcibly" bring Yoon in for questioning over alleged interference in the country’s electoral process.
During their meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office, Ishiba and Cho also focused on enhancing trilateral cooperation among Japan, the United States, and South Korea.
Tokyo, Ishiba emphasized, aims to deepen strategic collaboration with both Washington and Seoul. Cho’s visit to Tokyo marks his first overseas trip since being appointed by South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, who assumed office after Yoon’s removal.
Relations between Japan and South Korea—historically tense due to Japan’s colonization of the Korean Peninsula prior to World War II—warmed notably under Yoon’s administration, which prioritized closer alignment with the US and Japan.
Cho is scheduled to depart Tokyo for Washington, D.C., where he will hold meetings with senior US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
“Japan wants to maintain and further develop good relations with South Korea,” Ishiba told Cho, highlighting the strides achieved under former President Yoon Suk Yeol, according to media.
Yoon was removed from power on December 3 following an unsuccessful attempt to impose martial law. He is currently in custody. On Wednesday, South Korean prosecutors filed a fresh arrest warrant seeking to "forcibly" bring Yoon in for questioning over alleged interference in the country’s electoral process.
During their meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office, Ishiba and Cho also focused on enhancing trilateral cooperation among Japan, the United States, and South Korea.
Tokyo, Ishiba emphasized, aims to deepen strategic collaboration with both Washington and Seoul. Cho’s visit to Tokyo marks his first overseas trip since being appointed by South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, who assumed office after Yoon’s removal.
Relations between Japan and South Korea—historically tense due to Japan’s colonization of the Korean Peninsula prior to World War II—warmed notably under Yoon’s administration, which prioritized closer alignment with the US and Japan.
Cho is scheduled to depart Tokyo for Washington, D.C., where he will hold meetings with senior US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment