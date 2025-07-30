KRG Advisors Launches With Combination Of Advisory Services And AI-Backed Scenario Planning

Teneo, Edelman and Burson Alum launches firm with 20+ Senior Client Advisors

NEW YORK, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After months of discreet planning to onboard six inaugural clients and 20+ team members, today Chris Deri announced the launch of KRG Advisors, consulting CEOs, heads of Communications & Corporate Affairs and other C-suite leaders.

KRG advises companies and organizations on reputation & risk management, societal issues and geopolitics, combined with its own AI-backed scenario planning models, to provide clients with communications and engagement strategies designed to achieve their business objectives and growth goals.

The firm provides client services in three areas: Executive Advisory & Positioning, Communications & Public Affairs, Geopolitics, Society & Intelligence.

Over the last two decades, Deri has led global practices and geographic markets, and has served in executive roles at Teneo, Edelman and Burson. He formed KRG to address a gap and opportunity in the market for both clients and senior talent.

"We're different because, unlike larger firms, we deliver on the simple client promise that 'senior people do the work', combined with generative AI woven into our team's assessment, counsel, and activation efforts," said Deri, KRG's founder, "Our team is drawn to a flat advisory model, where they can focus entirely on advising clients and learning from one another, not managing P&Ls or operating in silos. I still pinch myself about the clients we already work with, the talent we have assembled, and the tools we are using."

KRG's team members each bring years of experience from various senior roles, within: in-house public affairs, corporate and financial communications functions, political campaigns and polling, management consulting, government foreign service, military intelligence, NGOs, research and measurement, technology product development, TV and film production and leadership positions at advisories including Teneo, Kekst CNC, Edelman, Burson and FTI.

The firm currently advises a generative AI startup, media and advocacy organizations, multiple B2B companies reimagining their growth and go‐to‐market strategies, and a number of multinational companies on geopolitical risk issues.

About KRG: KRG advises companies and organizations on reputation & risk management, societal issues and geopolitics, combined with their own AI-backed scenario planning models, to provide clients with communications and engagement strategies designed to achieve their business objectives and growth goals.

Media Contact:

Anabelle Greene: [email protected]

SOURCE KRG Advisors

