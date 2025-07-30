Whitsons Culinary Group Acquires The Abbey Group

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expanding Wholesome Foods and Personalized Services into New School Communities

Islandia, NY, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitsons Culinary Group®, a recognized leader in onsite food service management and prepared meals, has acquired The Abbey GroupTM. This acquisition allows Whitsons to extend its reach and mission of Enhancing Life One Meal at a TimeTM into new school communities across New England.

Whitsons and The Abbey Group share the belief that wellness and good food go hand in hand, especially in school communities. They are both founded on principles of customer dedication and personalized service.

The Abbey Group is a Vermont-based company that provides food services in the Northeast. Its primary mission is to provide children with delicious, nutritious meals made using as many local products as possible.

Whitsons' journey began in 1979 when Elmer and Gina Whitcomb bought two restaurants on Long Island, NY. They envisioned a family business that celebrated the values of family, food, and service. What started as their dream has transformed into our organization today, uniting communities through shared meals and personal connections. Over the years, Whitsons has grown from our small family restaurants to become a leading food service management company nationwide.

“It has always been our mission to ensure people are getting healthy and delicious meals every day,” said Sherry Underwood, CEO of The Abbey Group.“We are pleased that The Abbey Group will continue to grow as part of the Whitsons Family of Companies, providing personalized services to our clients.”

“We are pleased to welcome The Abbey Group to the Whitsons Family of Companies and to expand our services into new school communities throughout New England,” said Paul Whitcomb, President & CEO of Whitsons.“The unique synergies among our two organizations provide a natural fit for us to further deliver on our mission of Enhancing Life One Meal at a TimeTM together.”

About Whitsons Culinary Group®

Whitsons Culinary Group® is a nationally recognized provider of customized dining services for education, healthcare, transportation, food service, and micro-market sectors. Since 1979, Whitsons has remained committed to its mission of Enhancing Life One Meal at a TimeTM, delivering high-quality, nutritious meals made from wholesome, fresh ingredients. As a certified minority-owned business through the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC), we prioritize diversity for our team members and valued customers. With a foundation rooted in family values and a people-first culture, Whitsons continues to lead the industry through innovation, operational excellence, and personalized service. To learn more about Whitsons, visit or Facebook and LinkedIn .

CONTACT: Karen Dittrich Whitsons Culinary Group 6318895286 ...