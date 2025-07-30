Array Acquires Moneykit To Accelerate Innovation In Fueling Financial Security

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Array, a leading embeddable platform that complements the existing product experience for many of the world's leading fintechs, financial institutions, and digital brands, today announced its acquisition of MoneyKit, a technology company specializing in trusted financial connectivity infrastructure. Together, the two companies aim to enable a new generation of secure, consumer-first experiences that empower people to fuel financial security.

“MoneyKit has built a trusted and secure foundation for financial connectivity in just a few years,” said Martin Toha, CEO and Founder of Array.“Combining their capabilities with Array's embeddable financial security components unlocks a new era of intelligent, personalized, and privacy-first experiences for millions of consumers.”

Powering a Unified Financial Journey

Array and MoneyKit share a mission of expanding access and control in personal finance, whether that's through embedded credit monitoring programs, identity safeguards, or seamless access to financial data. This acquisition reflects both companies' belief that privacy-first, real-time connectivity is foundational to the next generation of digital financial products.

Clients will continue to benefit from Array's embedded delivery and rapid time-to-market, now enhanced with deeper connectivity options that enable dynamic experiences like personalized credit insights, intelligent subscription management, and secure account-level decisioning.

Michael Del Monte, CTO of MoneyKit, added:“Joining Array allows us to scale our mission and bring powerful new capabilities to the ecosystem. We're excited to be a part of the next wave of tools that help consumers feel more secure, informed, and in control.”

What's Next

The acquisition is expected to be accretive to Array's product and user engagement metrics, and follows Array's ongoing momentum across enterprise partnerships, product innovation, and category leadership in embedded fintech.

About Array

Array is an embeddable platform that complements the existing product experience for many of the world's leading fintechs, financial institutions, and digital brands. Our rapidly expanding suite of financial, credit, identity, and privacy protection products drives acquisition, retention, and revenue for our clients.

Invisible by design, Array is building a future where consumers can count on the brands they already trust to deliver everything they need to fuel financial security, all in one place.

