Life Backup Plan By Galacxia, Inc Announces $45K In Funding To Expand Its AI-Powered Health And Safety App

Aliso Viejo, CA, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life Backup Plan by Galacxia, Inc , redefining how individuals and care systems manage everything from emergencies to healthcare communication, today announced $45,000 in new funding. The investment will support the app's national rollout and fuel development of features aimed at improving emergency response, streamlining care coordination, and lowering healthcare costs.









“Life Backup Plan began as a safety net for people alone during vulnerable moments-seniors, solo travelers, women, or anyone recovering from illness or surgery,” said Sandy Eulitt, Founder and CEO.“With this funding, we're scaling it into a full-spectrum tool for hospitals, care networks, emergency responders, and employers-delivering smarter, faster, and more cost-effective care.”

One Seamless Platform for Real Life



Life Backup Plan combines AI-powered health history, prediction and triage, emergency detection and response, care coordination, post-discharge monitoring, and community-based assistance in a single, easy-to-use mobile app. It supports users across all ages and risk levels while reducing system-wide strain.

By offering earlier intervention and better data, it empowers smarter decisions, reduces ER overuse, and gives healthcare providers, employers, and agencies like Medi-Cal, Medicaid, Medicare, the VA Health System, and disaster response teams a platform-agnostic, low-cost tool that streamlines care and cuts claims.

Bridging the Gaps



While apps like Life360TM, Apple HealthTM, Samsung HealthTM, Fonio, SnugSafeTM, and personal emergency response systems (Life AlertTM, Medical GuardianTM, LifelineTM) each have their place, Life Backup Plan goes further-uniting safety, health, and care coordination into a single, intelligent platform built for everyday use and emergency response alike. It supports both routine and urgent care with a people-centered, data-smart approach.

Strong Endorsement from Health and Tech Leaders



Two lead investors-a physician with 30+ years of clinical experience and a former Director of IT at a national data services firm-have each known Eulitt for over two decades and backed the project based on its potential and her track record.

“Once Sandy makes up her mind she's going to do something, it usually does,” the physician said.“She brings unmatched grit, emotional intelligence, deep tech expertise, and a real-world understanding of healthcare's inefficiencies. Life Backup Plan is the first platform I've seen that fully connects the dots across safety, emergency response, and everyday health and wellness needs.”

New Features Underway



Funding will enable rollout of new capabilities, including:



AI-driven diagnosis and health risk prediction using lifestyle and symptom tracking real-time in Life LogTM

Post-discharge tools for hospitals and surgical centers

Digital triage to avoid unnecessary ER visits Disaster-aware alerts with responder integration

Unlike expensive wearables or hardware-dependent systems, Life Backup Plan requires only the smartphone you likely already own. It can be integrated with EHR systems and is built for users of all ages, including those in underserved communities and in rural health situations.

“Digital health must move beyond data collection to actionable, value-based care,” Eulitt said.“We're proud to be building the future of healthcare-one that's proactive, inclusive, and grounded in real-world needs.”

Availability



Life Backup Plan is now live on Google Play and the Apple App Store. Group discounts are available to health systems, employers, educational institutions, and government agencies. For partnerships or investment inquiries, contact ... .









Life Backup Plan founder Sandy Eulitt built the platform to give everyday people and frontline workers a smarter safety net-right from their phone.

About Life Backup Plan by Galacxia, Inc

Life Backup Plan is a breakthrough healthtech app that reduces healthcare costs and demand by enabling early intervention through intelligent check-ins and secure data sharing. By providing clinicians with access to basic health info, lifestyle patterns, and dietary needs, the app supports faster diagnosis and more efficient management of high-acuity patients-allowing providers to care for more people at lower cost. Designed to increase safety and independence for individuals of all ages, Life Backup Plan empowers patients, caregivers, and vulnerable populations with a first-of-its-kind passive response system that escalates support when needed. It's a scalable solution with broad market potential across aging in place, caregiving, disability services, solo living, families checking on children, women, dating safety, outdoor adventurers, and domestic violence prevention

