Promx Expands With New Office In Sydney, Australia

SYDNEY, SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- proMX, a leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 partner, is excited to open its new office in Sydney, Australia. This marks another milestone in the company's global expansion strategy within the Asia-Pacific region.The decision is a response to growing interest from Australian businesses, many of which are already in talks with proMX about its project portfolio management solution and Dynamics 365 Project Operations. Since opening its Singapore office, proMX has seen several promising opportunities coming directly from Australia. This shows the region's demand for digital transformation.“Australia is a growing market with great potential,” said Peter Linke, CEO of the proMX Group.“Companies here expect local support, and having an office there is important for closing deals and building long-term partnerships.”The Sydney office will serve as proMX's hub for the Asia-Pacific region, and help the company support more customers, build new partnerships and strengthen its collaboration with Microsoft.For more information about proMX's products and services, visit .About proMXproMX is a Microsoft Solutions Partner and award-winning Dynamics 365 expert with offices in Germany, the UK, the USA, Canada, India, Singapore and now Australia. It helps companies around the world with the right software tools to achieve their goals, and offers consulting, implementation and app development services that drive business success.

