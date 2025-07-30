Mysize Launches Naizgpt - Conversational AI Assistant For Retail Teams

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MySize Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ ), an AI-powered retail solutions company, today announced the successful launch of its pilot program, NaizGPT, a conversational AI assistant designed specifically for retail teams. Built on a retail-tuned large language model, NaizGPT enables e-commerce professionals to interact with their sizing and returns data through natural language conversations rather than traditional dashboard analysis.

Pilot Phase: From Dashboards to Conversations

NaizGPT - Conversational AI Assistant for Retail Teams

NaizGPT is currently being tested by select teams using the Naiz Fit platform. Early pilot feedback shows strong user engagement, with digital teams conducting deeper data analysis through conversational queries such as:



"What was my most returned category this month?"

"Why are blazers being returned - is it a specific item or the entire category?"

"Is this jacket running larger than other items in the blazer category?" "What are customers saying when they return this specific item?"

The assistant processes comprehensive data from MySize's sizing recommendation engine - including size recommendations, user interactions, purchases, and returns with detailed reasoning - to provide contextual insights through natural conversation.

"We're seeing teams ask follow-up questions they never thought to ask before," said Ronen Luzon, CEO of MySize. "Instead of looking at a return rate number, they are having a conversation with their data to understand the 'why' behind every metric. NaizGPT validates our vision that the future of retail analytics is conversational, not dashboard-based."

Building the ChatGPT of Retail

This pilot represents the first phase of MySize's broader vision to create NaizGPT as the conversational AI layer for all retail operations. Following feedback it has received during the pilot phase, My Size has plans to integrate and upgrade future versions of the assistant with MySize's Smart Catalog technology and additional data sources, expanding beyond sizing teams to serve merchandising, marketing, and inventory functions.

The Company expects to move NaizGPT from pilot to commercial availability in Q4 2025, with the long-term goal of becoming the definitive conversational AI platform for retail - where every team can talk to their data and get instant, actionable insights.

MySize, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ ) is a global leader in AI-powered size recommendation and digital commerce platforms for the fashion industry. With solutions like MySizeID and Naiz Fit, and its expansion into circular fashion through Percentil, MySize helps retailers improve fit, reduce returns, and enhance the customer journey-online and offline.

