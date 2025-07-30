Telit Cinterion Devicewise® VI Assistant App For Iphone And Ipad Extends AI-Powered Visual Inspection For Industrial Applications



New Apple iOS app enables edge AI directly on iPhones and iPads, eliminating the expense of wired cameras and ensuring AI models are securely stored and used on premises instead of in the cloud Quality control inspectors and other employees can now make informed decisions on the spot, significantly minimizing rework and downtime, and helping to meet quality and critical production schedules

IRVINE, Calif., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit Cinterion, an end-to-end IoT solutions enabler, announces the latest expansion of its deviceWISE® AI Visual Inspection platform with the new VI Assistant app for the Apple iPhone and iPad. This app extends artificial intelligence (AI)-powered inspection to virtually anywhere in factories, refineries, and other demanding manufacturing and process environments. Now, quality control managers, quality inspectors, and engineers make informed decisions instantly rather than waiting minutes or hours for analysis. For more information about VI Assistant, visit .

Launched in August 2023 , deviceWISE AI Visual Inspection provides automakers, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, energy, and other manufacturers with a no code turnkey solution for collecting and analyzing visual data from their production process. These insights empower manufacturers to quickly identify and address emerging quality control problems involving employee workstations, industrial robots, CNC machines, and more. Ultimately, this leads to substantial reductions in rework and downtime, improving quality and ensuring production schedules are consistently met.

Available for Apple devices running iOS 18.2 or later, the new VI Assistant app expands the reach and effectiveness of deviceWISE AI Visual Inspection by using the advanced GPUs and cameras in Apple devices. With this app, AI predictions are now run directly in the app using those locally stored models.

Customers that use deviceWISE VI Assistant on iPhone or iPad over Wi-Fi or public or private 4G/5G eliminate the need for expensive, specialized cameras. This significantly extends computer vision workflows throughout an entire factory or refinery. This on-premises architecture also provides robust security, safeguarding proprietary business information by keeping it entirely within the facility rather than in the cloud. For instance, the iPhone 16's A18 chip, with its five-core GPU, enables powerful AI inferencing directly on the device. Its 48MP camera, featuring up to 10X digital zoom, provides the granular resolution necessary for the AI to instantly identify subtle flaws like missing bolts, coating variations, or other critical aspects of product quality. These granular, actionable insights are crucial for success in demanding production environments such as just-in-time manufacturing (JITM) and Industry 4.0.

"deviceWISE with VI Assistant significantly enhances the ability of manufacturers to quickly find and fix problems using Apple devices that directly affect their competitiveness and bottom line," said David De la Rosa, VP deviceWISE Industry 4.0 at Telit Cinterion. "deviceWISE enables manufacturers to collect, transform and integrate data from any machine to any IT system, creating full applications for Industry 4.0 and digital transformation. The new Apple app means deviceWISE AI Visual Inspection customers now can use AI throughout their production workflow and without the need for expensive hardware or custom code."

For more information about deviceWISE AI, visit .

About Telit Cinterion

Telit Cinterion is a global end-to-end IoT enabler providing complete solutions that reduce time to market and costs, delivering custom designed, ready for market connected devices in addition to maintaining the industry's broadest portfolio of enterprise-grade wireless communication and positioning modules, cellular MVNO connectivity plans and management services, edge-cloud software and data orchestration, and IoT and industrial IoT platforms. As the largest western provider pioneering IoT innovation, Telit Cinterion delivers award-winning and highly secure IoT solutions, modules and services for the industry's top brands.

For more information, follow us on YouTube , X , LinkedIn , Facebook , visit Telit or subscribe to receive our marketing communications.

iPhone and iPad are trademarks of Apple, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries or regions.

Copyright © 2025 Telit IoT Solutions Holding Ltd. and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved. Telit Cinterion, Telit, OneEdge, Cinterion, and all associated logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Telit Communications S.p.A, Telit Communications LTD, Telit IoT Solutions Holding Ltd. and/or their affiliated companies in the United States and/or other countries. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contacts

Leslie Hart

Telit Cinterion

+1 919-415-1510

[email protected]

Casey Bush

GRC for Telit Cinterion

+1 949-608-0276

[email protected]

SOURCE Telit Cinterion

