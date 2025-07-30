Hawkeye(TM) Launches In Atlanta To Equip Fintech Founders With A Modern Growth Platform

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2025) - HawkEyeTM, an all-in-one digital visibility and go-to-market platform built specifically for fintech and payments companies, has officially launched in Atlanta-one of the nation's most active financial technology ecosystems.







To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Designed for founders, growth-stage teams, and the investors who back them, HawkEyeTM helps fintech companies build credibility, expand reach, and accelerate deal flow through infrastructure-driven digital strategy. The platform combines content, media, and automation into a single growth engine tailored to the unique demands of the financial technology sector.

"We've built, scaled, and exited in other markets using the same frameworks now powering HawkEyeTM," said Ryan Lamothe, founder of HawkEyeTM and a three-time entrepreneur. "This launch is about applying what we know works to one of the most competitive and fast-moving sectors in the country. Fintech founders don't need another agency-they need leverage."

Built for the Demands of Modern FinTech

HawkEyeTM approaches growth from the inside out-building durable visibility systems that support marketing, fundraising, and long-term scale. Rather than chasing trends or short-term traffic spikes, the platform helps companies clarify positioning, publish high-value content, and create consistent digital visibility across channels.

From early-stage startups preparing for launch to scaling teams navigating investor conversations or customer acquisition at scale, HawkEyeTM provides a clear operating system for fintech growth. The company's proven success in other verticals positions it to deliver meaningful results to founders operating in complex, high-trust environments.

Atlanta as Launchpad

With its density of payments companies, emerging venture ecosystem, and expanding founder network, Atlanta represents an ideal launchpad for HawkEyeTM. The company will initially focus on working with fintech and payments firms based in the Southeast before expanding into additional markets.

"We're excited to be building in Atlanta, but this is bigger than one city," Lamothe said. "We're here to support the founders pushing fintech forward-and we plan to grow with them."

Availability

HawkEyeTM is currently onboarding new clients in the fintech and payments space. To learn more or request a strategic consultation, visit .

For media inquiries or partnership discussions, contact:

...

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Pressmaster DMCC