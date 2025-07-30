Recircled Partners With Merrick To Engineer Next-Generation Material Transformation Systems

Advanced engineering partnership accelerates development of hydrothermal liquefaction systems for complex waste streams

DENVER, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ReCircled LLC, a preprocessor for footwear, apparel and accessories, today contracted with Merrick & Company, a global leader in hydrothermal liquefaction (HTL) technology integration. Under the newly signed agreement, Merrick will take the engineering lead on ReCircled's first HTL processing units, marking a significant advancement in the company's ability to handle complex waste streams that have traditionally been challenging to recycle.

The addition of Merrick to ReCircled's project team addresses a critical gap in the circular economy: processing materials that fall outside conventional recycling systems. ReCircled is developing capabilities to handle complex waste streams including mixed textiles, EVA materials from sneaker soles, post-consumer leather, mixed hard and soft plastics with fiberglass and wood components, and multi-layer composite packaging - addressing the global challenge of recycling these complex packaging materials that have traditionally lacked viable end-of-life solutions.

"From the beginning we knew that collaboration was needed to build the systems that allow for recycling textiles at the highest level," said Scott Kuhlman, CEO of ReCircled. "With Merrick's engineering expertise in HTL technology, we're now able to tackle waste streams that have never had a viable end-of-life solution. This partnership puts us on track to complete the circle for materials that were previously considered non- recyclable."

The HTL process uses heat and pressure to break down complex materials into useful outputs, making it particularly suited for the mixed-material waste streams that ReCircled encounters through its branded take-back programs and retail partnerships. Particle size reduction has emerged as a key optimization factor for the overall system performance. ReCircled is working with several innovative startups developing unique technologies in this space, as well as VECOPLAN, a leading company specializing in particle size reduction solutions. This multi-pronged approach ensures optimal material preparation for the HTL process.

The partnership comes as ReCircled strengthens its engineering team with the recent addition of Graham Towerton as Director of Engineering. Towerton, who joined in June, brings 35 years of experience across oil refining, petrochemicals, mining, and biofuels to ReCircled's consumer goods focus. "We're really happy to have Merrick on the team due to their comprehensive engineering capabilities and their expertise in HTL systems," said Towerton. "Merrick will be starting Front End Loading work for ReCircled in July, while we conduct lab and pilot plant testing of several waste feedstocks over the next three months."

"It's been a whirlwind couple of months for us," said Kuhlman. "We're thrilled to have Graham on our team and equally excited to have Merrick & Company supporting us as we begin engineering activities for the HTL process. This partnership puts us on track to complete the circle for materials that were previously considered non-recyclable."

The collaboration builds on ReCircled's established track record of innovative partnerships, including its work with Kaltex USA on circular denim and its expansion into Asian markets through the PATCHWORKS platform with Toyota Tsusho Corporation and Nakano Co. Ltd. Merrick & Company, founded in 1955, is a leading engineering and architecture firm with extensive experience in energy, bioprocessing, and industrial projects. The company's expertise in HTL technology positions it as an ideal partner for ReCircled's ambitious expansion into complex waste processing.

ReCircled LLC is a preprocessor for footwear, apparel and accessories that administers branded take-back programs, works with brands and retailers on unsaleable items, and prepares materials for recycling and upcycling. The company has developed innovative systems and processes for textile circularity in North American, European, and Asian markets through strategic partnerships with leading manufacturers and technology companies.

