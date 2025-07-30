Readybid Expands Global Footprint With Launch Of Hotel RFP Tool In 25 New International Markets

Joseph Friedmann's Vision Brings Advanced Hotel Sourcing Technology to Travel Managers Across Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America

SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Readybid, Inc. announced the global expansion of its readybid platform into 25 new international markets. This strategic move addresses the growing demand among multinational corporations for a unified, cross-border hotel sourcing solution.

"Corporate travel is inherently global, but hotel sourcing tools have remained frustratingly local," said Joseph Friedmann, CEO of Readybid, Inc. "Our hotel RFP tool now speaks the language of international business, supporting travel managers who operate across borders and time zones."

The expanded readybid platform introduces market-specific features for international hotel sourcing:

Global Hotel RFP Capabilities:



Multi-currency pricing and contract management

Local language support for 12 major business languages

Regional compliance frameworks for corporate travel policies Time zone optimization for RFP distribution and response tracking

"International hotel sourcing was broken," explained Friedmann. "Travel managers were juggling different systems, currencies, and contract terms across markets. Our hotel RFP tool unifies the entire process while respecting local market requirements."

The expansion includes dedicated support teams in key regions and new hotel partnerships, providing localized service during business hours and competitive rates across all new markets.

Market Launch Statistics:



15,000+ hotel properties integrated across new markets

Support for 47 different currencies and payment methods

24/7 multilingual customer support 35% average improvement in international sourcing efficiency

Early adoption in European markets has yielded strong results, with travel managers reporting streamlined processes for continent-wide hotel sourcing projects. Beta clients-including Fortune Global 500 companies-report significant improvements in sourcing efficiency and cost management across their global hotel portfolios.

Regional Focus Areas:



Europe: 12 countries including the UK, Germany, France, and the Netherlands

Asia-Pacific: 8 markets including Australia, Singapore, Japan, and Hong Kong Latin America: 5 markets including Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina

The international expansion positions readybid as the first truly global hotel RFP tool. Additional market launches are planned for Q4 2025.

About Readybid, Inc.

Founded by Joseph Friedmann, Readybid, Inc. develops next-generation hotel sourcing technology for enterprise travel programs. The company's readybid platform is the world's most comprehensive hotel RFP tool, empowering travel managers with efficient, localized solutions for global accommodation sourcing.

For more information or to request access in your market, visit readybid .

Media Contact:

Joseph Friedmann

Phone Number: 858 245 1013

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE ReadyBid, Inc.

