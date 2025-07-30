Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mcgowan Acquires Aegis Professional Risk From K2 Insurance Services

2025-07-30 08:46:41
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Gene Mason, President & Managing Director of Aegis Pro Risk commented: "We are very excited to become part of The McGowan Companies. Their commitment to investing in and expanding our capabilities will accrue to the benefit of our policyholders."

"This acquisition fits exceptionally-well with McGowan's national growth strategy," said Thomas B. McGowan, IV, President/CEO of The McGowan Companies. He continued, "We are very pleased to add Aegis Pro Risk's suite of products and services to our diverse portfolio of companies. Gene and his team have a strong tradition of providing exemplary products and services to its clients... a tradition we intend to honor and continue."

Please contact Brett Davis or Gene Mason with any questions:

Brett Davis

Gene Mason

Director of Acquisitions

President & Managing Director

The McGowan Companies

Aegis Professional Risk

20595 Lorain Road

20595 Lorain Road

Fairview Park, OH 44126

Fairview Park, OH 44126

P: (440) 333-6300 x2132

P: (203) 343-4222

E: [email protected]

E: [email protected]

Legal Notice: Pursuant to an asset purchase agreement, K2 Insurance Services, LLC ("K2") sold certain of its/their assets operating as Aegis Professional Risk ("Aegis Pro Risk"), but not its/their liabilities, to McGowan Consolidated Insurance Holdings Group, Inc. or one of its subsidiaries/affiliated companies ("McGowan"), effective 6/1/2025. Aegis Pro Risk was not merged with or into McGowan. Aegis Pro Risk was not consolidated with or into McGowan. McGowan is not a continuation of Aegis Pro Risk.

