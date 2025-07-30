Mcgowan Acquires Aegis Professional Risk From K2 Insurance Services
Brett Davis
Gene Mason
Director of Acquisitions
President & Managing Director
The McGowan Companies
Aegis Professional Risk
20595 Lorain Road
20595 Lorain Road
Fairview Park, OH 44126
Fairview Park, OH 44126
P: (440) 333-6300 x2132
P: (203) 343-4222
E: [email protected]
E: [email protected]
Legal Notice: Pursuant to an asset purchase agreement, K2 Insurance Services, LLC ("K2") sold certain of its/their assets operating as Aegis Professional Risk ("Aegis Pro Risk"), but not its/their liabilities, to McGowan Consolidated Insurance Holdings Group, Inc. or one of its subsidiaries/affiliated companies ("McGowan"), effective 6/1/2025. Aegis Pro Risk was not merged with or into McGowan. Aegis Pro Risk was not consolidated with or into McGowan. McGowan is not a continuation of Aegis Pro Risk.
SOURCE The McGowan Companies
