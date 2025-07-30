Reveal Introduces AI-Driven Insights To Transform OOH Campaign Performance Reporting

NEW YORK, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reveal, the leading out-of-home (OOH) measurement platform, has unveiled advanced AI-driven features in its Mira Console, setting a new standard in campaign performance reporting. These enhancements deliver deeper insights, reduce manual analysis, and empower brands, agencies, and media companies to maximize ROI, further solidifying Reveal's position as an industry innovator in OOH measurement.

The integration of AI represents a major milestone in the evolution of the Mira Console and the OOH industry. Building on the platform's most recent release-which introduced a seamless user experience, enhanced post-campaign reporting, in-stride campaign reporting, custom data onboarding, and API-driven attribution-these new capabilities take performance analysis to the next level. By leveraging AI, Reveal enables users to uncover actionable insights faster, contextualize results with greater precision, and make data-driven decisions that drive campaign success.

"AI's ability to contextualize results in natural language allows our customers and their brands to easily make informed, data-driven decisions," said Gabe Frangakis, Reveal's CTO. "When paired with the benchmarks we launched in June, and with access to the thousands of measurement studies Reveal has conducted, this technology underscores the transformative potential of AI-driven measurement for the brands and agencies that rely on Mira Reporting every day."

The new features streamline analysis by providing in-depth contextualization, identifying key insights that might otherwise be missed, and producing actionable recommendations for future campaigns. This empowers marketers to optimize their campaigns with confidence and efficiency, saving time while boosting impact.

Brian Rappaport, CEO of Quan, commended Reveal's leadership in the industry: "We believe this is exactly the right time-and the right application-for AI in our industry. It's exciting to see Reveal bring this to life with the same thoughtfulness and innovation we've come to expect."

This bold step reinforces Reveal's role as a trusted partner in the OOH advertising ecosystem. "We're excited to go deep on AI and incorporate it in the rest of our product stack" added Frangakis. "It's easy to imagine customers soon using our AI integrations to explore their reports in natural language, optimize campaigns midflight based on automated recommendations, and, as always, using their results to help plan future campaigns. This is just the start."

Reveal plans to expand its beta testing program before rolling out these AI-driven features to all users this fall.

About Reveal

Since 2014, Reveal has been a trusted leader in out-of-home audience measurement. Dedicated to providing advertisers with actionable campaign insights, Reveal continues to set the benchmark for data accuracy and reliability in the out-of-home advertising space.

SOURCE Reveal

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED