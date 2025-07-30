Vivos Therapeutics Adds To Management Team To Support Expansion And Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Two Key Hires Add Significant Experience and Strengthen Vivos' Ability to Scale Its Promising New Sleep Testing Center and Direct Patient Treatment Operations

LITTLETON, Colo., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) (“Vivos” or the“Company”), a pioneering medical technology company revolutionizing the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring, today announced the appointments of Michael (Mike) E. Bruhn as its Executive Vice President of Business Operations Integration, and Dr. Terry Jones as its new Senior Vice President of Human Resources.

These hires demonstrate Vivos' commitment to the successful implementation and expansion of its new sleep testing center and direct patient treatment operations, highlighted by Vivos' recent acquisition of The Sleep Center of Nevada and Vivos' ongoing, active exploration of similar acquisitions or collaborations, which are intended to scale revenue.

Each of Mr. Bruhn and Dr. Jones was drawn to Vivos by its mission to eliminate OSA, a highly prevalent and severely underdiagnosed and undertreated public health challenge. Both Mr. Bruhn and Dr. Jones will report directly to Vivos Chairman and CEO, R. Kirk Huntsman.









In his new role, Mr. Bruhn will work to expand Vivos' operations under its new business model, with a particular focus on the Eastern United States, and manage the integration of existing and new acquisitions and collaborations into Vivos' business. His focus will be on scalable growth, efficiency, and expanding access to Vivos devices for patients with OSA. He will work in collaboration with Susan McCullough, Executive Vice President of Operations and Co-Founder of Vivos, who will continue to oversee all aspects related to the in-practice implementation of Vivos' proprietary suite of OSA treatments and value-added services for dentists and other medical professionals, as well as other operational matters.

Before joining Vivos, Mr. Bruhn served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at the United States Institute of Peace (USIP), an independent organization funded by Congress with a staff of approximately 300 people and a 2023 annual operating budget of approximately $55 million. Earlier in his career, Mr. Bruhn led federal healthcare consulting efforts at IQVIA Holdings, Inc. for seven years, supporting agencies including the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Army, U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and NASA. He also served for over 20 years in the U.S. Air Force Medical Service, attaining the rank of colonel and holding senior leadership roles at multi-specialty medical groups, major commands, and the Pentagon. Mr. Bruhn holds a B.S. in Economics from the U.S. Air Force Academy, an M.B.A. from the College of William & Mary, and a master's degree in military Operational Art & Science from the U.S. Air Force Air Command and Staff College.

Dr. Jones brings more than two decades of distinguished leadership across federal agencies, international nonprofits, and the private sector, most recently serving as Vice President of Human Resources at the USIP. Jones holds a Doctorate in Management, an MBA in Human Resources Management, and a Bachelor of Science in Business. He is widely respected for his strategic vision, people-first leadership, and ability to build dynamic and high-performing teams.

A seasoned human capital executive and U.S. Air Force veteran, Jones has led transformative human resources strategies supporting large workforces, overseeing global operations, employee engagement, and leadership development programs. During his tenure at USIP, Jones played a pivotal role in strengthening organizational culture, modernizing systems, and enhancing talent management frameworks aligned with the USIP's peacebuilding mission.

Before USIP, Jones held senior human resources and operations roles at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Agency for International Development, and the U.S. Department of Defense, where he supported civilian and military personnel in high-impact, international contexts, including Afghanistan and Pakistan.

“I am eager to bring my years of business operational experience, including in healthcare, to Vivos as it seeks to grow business operations under its new business model,” said Mr. Bruhn.“My goal is to focus on helping ensure that Vivos' business acquisitions and collaborations, like the recent Sleep Center of Nevada, are integrated into Vivos' larger business in as seamless a manner as possible. This is how Vivos can best take advantage of its evolving strategies to drive high-margin revenue growth.”

“I'm honored to join Vivos at such an important time in its evolution and growth. This is an exciting opportunity to help shape an agile, people-centered human resources function that fuels Vivos' next phase of growth and impact," said Dr. Jones. "I look forward to collaborating with leaders and employees across the organization to create a thriving workplace where every voice is valued and empowered.”

“We are very pleased to bring these two accomplished leaders to our organization,” said Kirk Huntsman, Chairman and CEO of Vivos.“These additions show we are committed to growing under our new business model in as quick and efficient a way as we can, and we are excited to have them on the team.”

Mr. Bruhn and Ms. McCullough are siblings.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment methods that promote sleep wellness and health for patients suffering from breathing and sleep issues such as obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring. Vivos' Complete Airway Repositioning and/or Expansion (CARE) devices are the only oral appliances cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for adult patients diagnosed with all severity levels of OSA (including severe OSA) and moderate-to-severe OSA in children ages 6 to 17, within the FDA-cleared usage for such devices.

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) affects over 1 billion people worldwide, yet 90% remain undiagnosed and unaware of their condition. This chronic disorder is not just a sleep issue-it's closely linked to many serious chronic health conditions. While the medical community has made strides in treating sleep disorders, breathing and sleep health remain areas that are still not fully understood. As a result, solutions are often mechanistic and fail to address the root causes of OSA.

Vivos Therapeutics, founded in 2016 and based in Littleton, CO, is changing this. Through innovative technology, education, and collaborations with or acquisitions of functional medicine doctors and sleep specialists, Vivos is empowering healthcare providers to more thoroughly address the complex needs of patients suffering with OSA.

Vivos' portfolio of cutting-edge oral appliances offers a proprietary, clinically effective OSA solution that is nonsurgical, noninvasive, and nonpharmaceutical, providing hope to allow patients to Breathe New Life. For more information, visit

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, including statements of the Company's management and other parties made herein, contain“forward-looking statements” (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events. Words such as“may”,“would”,“should”,“expects”,“projects,”“opportunity,”“potential,”“intends”,“plans”,“believes”,“anticipates”,“hopes”,“estimates”,“goal”.“aim” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In this press release, forward-looking statements include, without limitation, those relating to the anticipated benefits to Vivos of the new management team members described herein and Vivos' growth plans and strategies generally. These statements involve significant known and unknown risks and are based upon several assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Vivos' control. Readers are cautioned that actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: (i) the risk that Vivos may be unable to successfully implement sales, marketing and other strategies that increase revenues, (ii) the risk that some patients may not achieve the desired results from using Vivos' products, (iii) the risk that published study data may not be predictive of results with Vivos treatment for all patients, (iv) risks associated with regulatory scrutiny of and adverse publicity in the sleep apnea diagnosis and treatment sector; (v) the risk that Vivos may be unable to secure additional financing when needed, if at all, or maintain its Nasdaq listing, (vi) market and other conditions that could impact Vivos' business or ability to obtain financing (including whether insurance will cover the cost of Vivos treatment), and (vii) other risk factors described in Vivos' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Vivos' filings can be obtained free of charge on the SEC's website at Except to the extent required by law, Vivos expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Vivos' expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based.

