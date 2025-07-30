Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Indonesia Expedites Permits to Boost Oil, Gas Output

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Indonesia’s Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Bahlil Lahadalia, revealed plans to expedite the permitting process for oil and gas production sharing contractors. This move aims to stimulate exploration efforts and significantly raise the nation’s oil and gas output.

Bahlil highlighted Indonesia’s vast, underexploited resources, pointing out that out of 128 oil and gas basins nationwide, only 20 are currently active. He also noted that several areas with approved development blueprints have yet to start production.

The minister stressed the critical need to fully leverage all existing concessions to enhance yield. He committed to working more closely with contractors to overcome obstacles such as permit delays and to accelerate the entire approval workflow.

Furthermore, Bahlil emphasized increased community engagement, stressing that empowering and supporting local populations is vital for ensuring that oil and gas projects generate tangible benefits for nearby residents.

The Indonesian government remains focused on boosting oil and gas lifting to satisfy rising domestic energy needs and curb dependence on foreign imports.

