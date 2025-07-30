403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Starbucks Encounters Revenue Challenges
(MENAFN) The American coffee giant Starbucks reported a sharper-than-anticipated 2% drop in its global comparable store sales during the April-to-June period, as revealed in its quarterly financial statement released on Tuesday.
In the same timeframe, the company's comparable sales within North America also dipped by 2%, reflecting weakening consumer demand in its primary market.
Internationally, Starbucks saw stagnant comparable store performance, showing no change from the previous year.
However, sales in China, a key overseas market, witnessed a modest 2% growth.
Despite the sluggish sales figures, total revenue for the quarter increased by 3.8% compared to the prior year, reaching $9.5 billion for the three-month period ending on June 29.
Nevertheless, the company’s net income fell significantly—by 47%—amounting to $558.3 million for the quarter.
Additionally, Starbucks reported a steep 47.3% year-on-year decline in earnings per share, which dropped to $0.49.
Facing ongoing criticism and consumer boycotts linked to Israel's military actions in Gaza, Starbucks also recorded its sixth straight quarterly decrease in US same-store sales, signaling continued pressure on its domestic business.
In the same timeframe, the company's comparable sales within North America also dipped by 2%, reflecting weakening consumer demand in its primary market.
Internationally, Starbucks saw stagnant comparable store performance, showing no change from the previous year.
However, sales in China, a key overseas market, witnessed a modest 2% growth.
Despite the sluggish sales figures, total revenue for the quarter increased by 3.8% compared to the prior year, reaching $9.5 billion for the three-month period ending on June 29.
Nevertheless, the company’s net income fell significantly—by 47%—amounting to $558.3 million for the quarter.
Additionally, Starbucks reported a steep 47.3% year-on-year decline in earnings per share, which dropped to $0.49.
Facing ongoing criticism and consumer boycotts linked to Israel's military actions in Gaza, Starbucks also recorded its sixth straight quarterly decrease in US same-store sales, signaling continued pressure on its domestic business.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
- Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) Presale Picks Up Pace As Ethereum (ETH) Hovers Over $3,600
- Algofusion 5.0: Inside Algofusion 5.0'S Latency Engine For Execution Precision
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
CommentsNo comment