Oncohost Named Top Precision Oncology Solution For 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This accolade highlights the impact of OncoHost's flagship platform, PROphet®, an AI-powered decision-support tool that transforms immunotherapy planning by predicting clinical benefit, biological resistance mechanisms, and potential toxicities-all from a single blood sample.

"Being recognized as the top precision oncology solution by Life Sciences Review is a significant achievement and a powerful endorsement of our vision," said Ofer Sharon, MD, CEO of OncoHost. "This recognition reinforces our commitment to reimagining cancer care-by shifting the lens from tumor biology to the patient's full biological context."

At the core of OncoHost's innovation is a bold, patient-centric approach. While traditional diagnostics focus solely on the tumor, PROphet® incorporates systemic host response-analyzing thousands of plasma proteins using advanced proteomics and machine learning. Its first clinical application, PROphetNSCLCTM, supports treatment decisions in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), complementing PD-L1 and genomic tests by identifying patients unlikely to respond to immune checkpoint inhibitors.

With additional products in development, including PROphetirAETM (for predicting severe immune-related adverse events), PROphetRCCTM (renal cell carcinoma), and PROphetMELANOMATM, OncoHost continues to broaden the platform's clinical utility.

About OncoHost

OncoHost is a technology company headquartered in Binyamina, Israel, and Cary, North Carolina, transforming the approach to precision medicine for improved patient outcomes. OncoHost's proprietary platform, PROphet®, is a plasma-based proteomic pattern analysis tool designed to guide treatment planning in oncology. Its initial offering, PROphetNSCLCTM, delivers predictive and explainable insights that empower oncologists to make more personalized, informed decisions for their patients.

Supported by one of the largest prospective trials in the field and a multidisciplinary team of researchers, OncoHost is redefining what precision means-anchored in host biology, powered by AI, and focused on improving survival outcomes across multiple cancer types.

About Life Sciences Review

Life Sciences Review, published from Fort Lauderdale, FL, is a prominent print and digital magazine renowned for spotlighting the latest technology advancements and industry leaders. It connects life sciences innovators with key decision-makers across the pharmaceuticals, biotech, and healthcare sectors. Its vast digital footprint provides a platform for sharing real-life knowledge, best practices, and advances in life sciences technology, solutions, and services. It features companies and thought leaders tackling industry challenges and forging a path ahead.

