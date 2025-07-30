AI In Clinical Trials: Early Use Cases And Innovations, Upcoming Webinar Hosted By Xtalks
Agentic AI surpasses traditional chatbots, aiming to create proactive digital agents that can reason, take initiative, and streamline repetitive tasks. This webinar will highlight early prototypes and ideas that illustrate how intelligent agents could:
-
Act as protocol experts to answer study-specific questions
Serve as virtual assistants for user support or appointment management
Help translate complex protocols into pre-configured projects on clinical platforms
Act as agents for regulatory support, patient communication, and automated onboarding
The featured speaker will explore the potential benefits and technical and practical hurdles faced in real-world deployments through real-world examples. This session will also feature live demonstrations of proof-of-concept agents in action, lessons learned so far, and the product roadmap's next steps.
This webinar is designed for clinical research professionals and technology leaders who are curious about the future role of AI in clinical trials and want a realistic view of what's possible today versus what's on the horizon. Attendees will gain practical insights, a better understanding of agentic AI, and ideas for how organizations can start exploring these innovative approaches.
Register for this webinar to discover practical use cases of AI in clinical trials - from protocol automation to intelligent virtual agents.
Join Sergio Ricardo Rodríguez, CEO of Integra IT , for the live webinar on Friday, August 15, 2025, at 11 a.m. EDT (5 p.m. CEST/EU-Central).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit AI in Clinical Trials: Early Use Cases and Innovations .
