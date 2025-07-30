LQDX Inc. Completes Sale Of Aluminum Clad Laminate IP To Toyo Aluminium K.K.

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are thrilled to complete this transaction with Toyo Aluminium," said Simon McElrea, LQDX CEO. "Toyo Aluminium K.K has made a deep investment in the development of ACLTM technology, and their unique aluminum expertise enables continuing innovation and scale-up in the critical fields of advanced semiconductor packaging and fine-line IC-substrates."

"Toyo Aluminium is committed to co-creation with leading companies in the substrate industry, which is prototyping of innovative substrates that leverage our proprietary aluminum technology," stated Katsura Morioka, Executive Officer, Toyo Aluminium K.K. "Incorporating LQDX's ACLTM Intellectual Property into our company's portfolio aligns with the expansion of our manufacturing business for Japan, Asia, and the US."

About ACLTM:

Aluminum Clad Laminate (ACLTM) technology combines a thin aluminum foil with uniformly controlled surface nano-texture, and an ultra-thin layer of LQDX' Liquid Metal Ink (LMI®) - a Palladium catalyst - used to seed the formation of ultra fine lines in Ultra High-Density Interconnect (UHDI) printed circuit boards and advanced semiconductor package IC-substrates.

About LQDX Inc.:

LQDX, formerly Averatek Corp., pioneers advanced materials for AI and high-performance computing applications, unlocking new possibilities for the semiconductor industry. Founded in collaboration with the Stanford Research Institute (SRI), the company, based in Silicon Valley California, has developed a suite of cutting-edge chemistries and process technologies to revolutionize chip interconnect architecture. As the demand for computing power skyrockets with the rapid rise of AI and ML computing, new tools are needed in the semiconductor packaging and Ultra High-Density Interconnect (UHDI) toolbox. At the heart of LQDX' portfolio lies LMIxTM - or Liquid Metal Ink technology - a novel metallization chemistry suite that enables the production of circuits up to 250 times denser than conventional Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs). These advanced features, previously exclusive to silicon, are essential to meet the exponential growth demand in signal density required by advanced chips and chiplets. As an alternative to highly expensive wafer processing which uses Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) technology, LMIxTM is simple PVD-in-a-BottleTM substitute that integrates seamlessly into existing infrastructure. Learn what LQDX can do for you: contact [email protected] .

About Toyo Aluminum K.K.:

Since the company's founding about 90 years ago, Toyo Aluminium K.K. has sought out the potential of functional and functional applications for aluminum. The company has contributed to society through the development of a wide range of innovative products, from aluminum foil used as packaging material for food, medical products, and electronic components as well as powder and paste products used as paint pigments and high-performance material, to daily essentials and photovoltaic components. In recent years, the Toyal Group has gone beyond aluminum to develop eco-friendly products such as molded pulp containers, and in addition to raw materials, has expanded from processed products to service offerings, growing into a manufacturer that has expanded its business not only in Japan, but globally in Europe, the US, China, and several Asian countries. Toyo Aluminium K.K. was originally founded as Sumitomo Aluminium Co. Ltd. in 1931 with joint capital investment provided by Sumitomo and Alcan Aluminium Limited in Canada. The corporation is based in Osaka, Japan, with manufacturing facilities and sales offices throughout the world. Learn more at: .

SOURCE LQDX