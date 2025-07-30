403
Ireland urges for seizing chance to implement 2-state solution
(MENAFN) Ireland on Monday called for urgent steps to implement the two-state solution as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to deteriorate. Speaking at a high-level UN conference on Palestinian statehood, Emer Higgins, Ireland’s Minister of State at the Department of Public Expenditure, described the situation in Gaza as having reached "unprecedented levels of despair and misery."
Higgins thanked Türkiye for its collaboration, noting that as co-chairs of Working Group 6, both nations are actively engaging with UN member states and key stakeholders. She emphasized the importance of the conference, co-hosted by Saudi Arabia and France, as a critical opportunity to inject urgency into resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and reaffirm international responsibility.
She condemned the widespread starvation in Gaza, describing it as “an affront to our collective humanity,” and called for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and the large-scale delivery of humanitarian aid into the enclave.
Higgins reaffirmed that a two-state solution remains the only viable path to lasting peace, in line with international law and UN resolutions. She opposed any forced displacement of Palestinians and highlighted the broad international agreement on the need to halt illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. She also demanded accountability for both violent settlers and Hamas.
"We must seize this moment to break the cycle of violence and finally implement the two-state solution for the benefit of both Palestinians and Israelis," she concluded.
