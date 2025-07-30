Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Khushbu Sundar Appointed As Tamil Nadu BJP Vice President

Khushbu Sundar Appointed As Tamil Nadu BJP Vice President


2025-07-30 08:10:48
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Khushbu Sundar has been appointed as the State Vice President of the BJP in Tamil Nadu.

More details are being added

MENAFN30072025007365015876ID1109862547

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search