Cognizant And WRITER Partner To Accelerate AI-Driven Transformation Across Industries

Partnership combines Cognizant's deep industry and domain expertise and WRITER's end-to-end agentic platform to help enterprises deploy secure, specialized AI agents at scale.

TEANECK, N.J., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH ) announced a strategic partnership with WRITER, a leader in agentic AI for the enterprise, to help global enterprises implement secure, domain-specific AI agents designed for complex environments, including regulated industries such as financial services and life sciences. The collaboration brings together Cognizant's industry knowledge and global scale with WRITER's end-to-end, enterprise-grade platform, enabling organizations to build and deploy AI agents designed to improve operational efficiency, streamline decision making, and enhance competitive advantage.

This collaboration aims to help organizations move from AI pilots to enterprise-scale adoption, with an emphasis on highly regulated sectors like financial services, healthcare and life sciences, where security and compliance are essential. WRITER's platform is built on its proprietary Palmyra models, which are fine-tuned for business and industry-specific use cases, along with its own enterprise-grade knowledge retrieval system designed to ensure accurate, context-rich information from enterprise data. Together, Cognizant and WRITER are enabling organizations to deploy specialized AI agents that drive transformation with greater confidence and control.

"WRITER's enterprise-grade agent stack gives us a powerful foundation to build and scale agentic solutions that are deeply contextual, secure, and aligned to business outcomes," said Ravi Kumar S, CEO, Cognizant. "This partnership advances our vision of Service as Software, enabling organizations to reimagine how work gets done through modular, intelligent agents that help enable measurable impact."

Through the partnership, Cognizant will work with clients to explore and implement use cases powered by WRITER's pre-built industry agents and designed in close partnership with leading enterprise customers and tailored for high-impact workflows. Additionally, clients will have access to custom-created agents through WRITER's Agent Builder. The offering also includes services for enablement, change management, and responsible AI adoption.

"Enterprises are rapidly moving beyond the experimentation phase into full-blown execution at scale – and they need systems that are accurate, secure, and built for that complexity," said May Habib, CEO and Cofounder of WRITER. "That's exactly what our platform was built for. Cognizant brings unmatched depth in building and delivering enterprise-grade solutions, making them an ideal partner to accelerate AI adoption for customers who need to move fast, without sacrificing governance or control."

The partnership complements Cognizant's broader agentic AI strategy, including its Cognizant Agent Foundry framework, which helps clients design and manage AI agents across business functions. By integrating WRITER's model and platform capabilities, Cognizant expands its ability to support transformation at scale and aims to ensure that the AI agents built are not only powerful, but also auditable, compliant and secure.

This partnership reflects Cognizant's commitment to engineering AI for impact, helping clients harness the power of agentic systems to pursue improvements in productivity, support risk mitigation, and deliver better outcomes for their customers.

