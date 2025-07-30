Sandra Moran Joins Schoox As Chief Marketing Officer To Accelerate Growth And Lead Market Disruption In Learning And Development

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Moran most recently served as Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at WorkForce Software, where she led go-to-market strategy, global demand generation, brand development, and customer retention initiatives. During her tenure, she played a leadership role in the company's successful acquisition by ADP. Prior, she served as CMO at LLamasoft, where she drove strategic marketing initiatives supporting the company's $1.5 billion sale to Coupa Software.

"Sandra's deep understanding of frontline worker populations, combined with her exceptional track record of driving transformative growth and championing market-leading innovation, makes her an ideal fit for Schoox at this exciting inflection point," said Lefteris Ntouanoglou, founder and CEO of Schoox. "Her vision for leveraging customer-centric strategies to introduce groundbreaking solutions and build high-performing global marketing teams aligns perfectly to our mission to redefine how learning drives business and individual impact around the world."

Moran has also held CMO roles at SurgeonCheck and INTTRA, where she built and led global marketing programs enhancing brand identity, digital acquisition, social engagement and client relationship building. Known for her customer-centric leadership style, she brings a unique combination of marketing, sales, product management, and business development experience shaped by her ability to align growth strategy with what customers value most.

"What drew me to Schoox is not only its profound commitment to frontline workers and the individual learner, but also its pioneering approach to learning and development, poised to fundamentally transform the industry by redefining how learning and development drives business impact," said Sandra Moran, CMO of Schoox. "I am excited to work alongside the team at such an important time, where our innovations and bold strategic moves are set to reshape how organizations develop their talent. I look forward to expanding Schoox's reach and influence as we empower organizations and the teams they employ worldwide."

Moran's hire follows significant momentum at Schoox, including a 25% year-over-year increase in customer growth, fueled by new client acquisitions, product innovations and industry accolades.

About Schoox

Schoox empowers frontline organizations to turn learning into a strategic advantage. We believe people aren't cogs in a machine, but the driving force behind business success. That's why we designed a unique learning platform that caters to the way humans actually learn, pushing the boundaries of traditional L&D platforms. Schoox delivers cutting-edge AI-powered insights, hyper-personalized, mobile-optimized, and skills-aligned learning experiences that engage and motivate every employee, from frontline to corporate. By making learning easy, accessible, rewarding, and fun, we are not just building a highly skilled workforce, but also reshaping how organizations achieve their full potential. Schoox's frontline LMS supports people-focused learning in organizations worldwide, including Subway, KIOTI Tractor, Sport Clips Haircuts, and Sonesta Hotels. Learn more at schoox .

