Cerro De Pasco Resources Reports 2025 Fiscal Year-End Financial Results And Strategic Milestones
|Metric
|FY 2025 (12 months)
|FY 2024 (15 months)
|Net Income (Loss)
|$24.6 million
|($29.3 million)
|Earnings (Loss) per Share
|$0.06
|($0.09)
|Cash Balance
|$11.5 million
|$0.1 million
|Working Capital
|$6.3 million
|($55.0 million)
|Total Assets
|$16.3 million
|$37.4 million
|Total Liabilities
|$9.6 million
|$78.2 million
|Shareholders' Equity (Deficit)
|$6.7 million
|($40.8 million)
Outlook
CDPR is actively advancing technical, environmental, and further permitting activities at Quiulacocha, with a focus on delivering its Preliminary Feasibility Study (PFS) and unlocking near-term development milestones.
About Cerro de Pasco Resources
Cerro de Pasco Resources is focused on the development of its principal 100% owned asset, the El Metalurgista mining concession, comprising silver-rich mineral tailings and stockpiles extracted over a century of operation from the Cerro de Pasco open pit and underground mine in central Peru. The Company's strategy entails the reprocessing and environmental remediation of historic mining waste, unlocking value while supporting sustainable development. The asset represents one of the world's largest above-ground metal resources.
For more information, please visit:
| Further Information:
|Guy Goulet, CEO
|Donna Yoshimatsu, Senior Strategic Advisor /
|Telephone: +1-579-476-7000
|Investor Relations
|Mobile: +1-514-294-7000
|Mobile: +1 416-722-2456
|...
|...
Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimer
Certain information contained herein may constitute“forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as,“will be”,“expected” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results“will” occur. Forward-looking statements, including the expectations related to the Corporation's objectives, goals or future plans, including the budgeted work program, are based on the Corporation's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Corporation will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Ventur Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Multibank Group To List $MBG Token On Gate.Io And MEXC During Official Token Generation Event
- Bitget Adds AINUSDT To Futures Trading With Bot Integration
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment