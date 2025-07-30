Paragon Genomics And Genecast Announce Global Partnership To Advance Precision Oncology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leaders in pioneering cancer diagnostics and NGS target enrichment technologies join forces to accelerate access to advanced molecular diagnostics for cancer

FREMONT, Calif. and TAIZHOU, China, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paragon Genomics, Inc ., a global leader in target enrichment solutions for next-generation sequencing (NGS), and Genecast (Taizhou) Biotechnology Co., Ltd. , a pioneering oncology diagnostics company, today announced a strategic global partnership to accelerate access to cutting-edge molecular diagnostic technologies for cancer care worldwide.

This collaboration brings together Paragon Genomics' high-performance CleanPlex® NGS technologies with Genecast's deep expertise in oncology assay development and clinical deployment. The partnership aims to deliver comprehensive, scalable precision oncology solutions to researchers, clinicians, and diagnostic labs across international markets.

“This partnership is perfectly aligned with our mission to facilitate the widespread availability of advanced genomic technologies, and we are delighted to join forces with Genecast to drive innovation in cancer diagnostics on a global scale,” said Tao Chen, CEO of Paragon Genomics.“Our leading NGS target enrichment technologies are a strong complement to Genecast's comprehensive and innovative oncology platforms, and together we're poised to expand access to accurate, efficient, and accessible diagnostic tools that can transform patient outcomes.”

“This partnership reflects our mutual commitment to advancing precision medicine for cancer,” said Dr. Bo Du, CEO of Genecast.“By integrating Paragon's world-class target enrichment technologies into our molecular diagnostics workflow, we can offer higher sensitivity, greater reliability, and broader reach to cancer care providers globally.”

The collaboration will initially focus on supporting the Genecast Focus Assay , a multiplex PCR-based sequencing panel used to evaluate key somatic variants and microsatellite instability (MSI) in solid tumors, including lung and colorectal cancers. The test is already deployed in hospitals and reference labs across multiple regions and is certified under CE-IVD for clinical use. Incorporating the CleanPlex technology will further enhance the sensitivity and reliability of this important diagnostic tool.

Importantly, both companies plan to expand the partnership beyond the Genecast Focus Assay. Future collaborations will include the co-development and global deployment of additional oncology panels and advanced molecular tests, further strengthening their shared commitment to innovation in precision medicine.

This global partnership underscores both companies' dedication to empowering precision oncology through scientific innovation, operational excellence, and a shared mission to improve outcomes for cancer patients worldwide.

About Paragon Genomics

Paragon Genomics (paragongenomics.com ) is a leading developer of amplicon-based target enrichment and NGS library preparation technologies that accelerate the advancement of next-generation sequencing (NGS) assays for research and clinical applications. The company designs and manufactures high-performance, ultra-multiplexed amplicon NGS kits optimized for challenging and clinically relevant samples. Its CleanPlex® technology is trusted globally for high-performance sequencing in clinical and translational research across oncology, infectious diseases, hereditary disorders, and more. CleanPlex® is an ultra-scalable and ultra-sensitive NGS target enrichment technology that provides single cell level direct amplification sensitivity and makes it possible to include a large number of genomic targets in a single assay. It features a highly advanced proprietary multiplex PCR primer design algorithm, an exceptionally uniform multiplex PCR amplification chemistry and an innovative, patented background cleaning chemistry. The CleanPlex technology's very high amplification uniformity and low PCR background noise deliver more accurate variant calling and lower sequencing costs. The assay is compatible with difficult samples and major sequencing platforms. Paragon Genomics serves as a trusted partner to research institutions, clinical laboratories, and diagnostic developers worldwide, making high-quality custom NGS panels accessible to a broad range of users. The company is privately held and headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Genecast

Genecast ( ) is a leading precision oncology diagnostics company based in China, specializing in the development and clinical implementation of molecular assays across the full cancer care continuum, including early detection, therapy selection, prognosis, and recurrence monitoring. The company's test portfolio integrates multiplex PCR and hybrid-capture-based targeted NGS to profile cancer mutations from both tissue DNA and RNA, as well as liquid biopsy samples. Leveraging high-throughput sequencing, proprietary bioinformatics, and translational research, Genecast offers precision oncology solutions covering over 20+ cancer types. Genecast delivers diagnostic insights to hospitals, clinical labs, and research partners worldwide, supporting personalized cancer care. The company leads China in multi-omics oncology testing and holds certifications under CAP, ISO, CE-IVD, and NMPA.

