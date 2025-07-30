Telestream Selects Kaltura As Exclusive Video Platform Partner For Sherpa Stream Customer Transition

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kaltura to deliver Sherpa Stream customers a seamless transition to Kaltura's systems with enhanced video management, engaging live experiences, and AI-powered productivity across the enterprise.

New York, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the AI Video Experience Cloud, today announced that it has been selected by Telestream as the exclusive partner for migrating customers from the Sherpa Stream platform, which is set to go offline by the end of 2025. Kaltura will ensure a seamless and uninterrupted transition to Kaltura's enterprise-grade video solutions, empowering customers to unlock new opportunities for corporate communications, learning and training, live events, knowledge sharing, and cross-enterprise collaboration.

Global organizations have long trusted Telestream's Sherpa Stream platform for secure, branded video experiences. As Telestream wound down Sherpa Stream operations, it conducted a comprehensive evaluation to ensure customers would transition to a proven and future-ready solution. Kaltura's platform, deep enterprise expertise, and commitment to customer success made it the clear choice.

“As we transition away from the Sherpa Stream platform, our priority is making sure our customers continue to thrive with a solution that supports their growing video needs,” said Dan Castles, Chief Executive Officer at Telestream.“Kaltura's platform will not only provide similar services, but users will also be able to benefit from Kaltura's AI-driven capabilities and global support.”

“We're honored to be selected by Telestream as the partner for Sherpa Stream customers through this shift,” said Liad Eshkar, Chief Revenue Officer at Kaltura.“We're working hand-in-hand with the Telestream team to ensure a smooth and worry-free migration - no service disruption, no double billing, just a seamless move to a smarter, more scalable video platform.”

Beyond migration, the partnership opens the door for customers to benefit from Kaltura's extensive enterprise platform capabilities. Recently named a leader by IDC in its MarketScape Worldwide AI-enabled Enterprise Video Platform 2025 Vendor Assessment, Sherpa Stream customers are well-positioned to thrive on a platform built for innovation, scalability, and long-term success benefitting from robust analytics and worldwide support to boost their video strategy.

As part of the migration, Telestream and Kaltura have established a joint task force to provide white-glove onboarding support, ensuring each customer experiences a smooth, efficient, and disruption-free transition. Customer migrations will begin this quarter, with dedicated onboarding and educational webinars running through December 2025.

Kaltura's mission is to create and power AI-infused hyper-personalized video experiences that boost customer and employee engagement and success. Kaltura's Video Experience Cloud includes a platform for enterprise and TV content management and a wide array of Gen AI-infused video-first products, including Video Portals, LMS and CMS Video Extensions, Virtual Events and Webinars, Virtual Classrooms, and TV Streaming Applications. Kaltura engages millions of end-users at home, at work, and at school, boosting both customer and employee experiences, including marketing, sales, and customer success; teaching, learning, training and certification; communication and collaboration; and entertainment and monetization. For more information, visit

Telestream has been at the forefront of digital media innovation for nearly three decades, serving as the trusted partner behind some of the world's most mission-critical media operations. Its industry-leading test and measurement and media workflow solutions streamline operations and scale efficiently across the entire media lifecycle-from capture and live production to automation, processing, quality control, content management, and distribution. Designed for on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments, Telestream ensures high-quality media delivery to any audience, on any platform. The company is privately held and headquartered in Nevada City, California. Learn more at

