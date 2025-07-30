403
Israel Frees Two Australians from Gaza Aid Ship
(MENAFN) Two individuals from Australia, who were held by Israeli authorities aboard a vessel delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza, were set free on Wednesday, as per an announcement by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition.
The vessel named Handala, loaded with supplies such as infant formula, nourishment, and medical items, was intercepted by Israeli personnel near the shores of Gaza on Saturday evening.
Onboard were 21 nonviolent civilians, including elected representatives, healthcare professionals, and humanitarian volunteers.
The coalition reported that the two Australians—Tan Safi and Robert Martin—were discharged from Givon Prison located in Ramlah, in central Israel, and transferred to the Australian Embassy in Jordan.
According to the coalition, the pair are expected to return to Australia following the completion of necessary arrangements.
Meanwhile, the Israeli Adalah legal center disclosed late Tuesday that seven out of the remaining 14 campaigners were moved to the airport for deportation in the near future.
However, the group did not provide updates on the rest of the detainees, citing procedural holdups at the airport.
Adalah also noted that the jailed individuals have maintained a hunger strike into its fourth straight day, denouncing what they described as unlawful confinement under “harsh and degrading detention conditions.”
“The conditions they endure highlight the harsh realities faced within Israeli Prison Service custody, where many Palestinians suffer far more severe mistreatment and abuse,” the statement concluded.
