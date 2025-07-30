Etsy, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results
|
|
Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
% (Decline)
Growth
Y/Y
|
|
Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
% (Decline)
Growth
Y/Y
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
GMS (1)
|
$ 2,806,249
|
|
$ 2,949,254
|
|
(4.8) %
|
|
$ 5,599,585
|
|
$ 5,935,754
|
|
(5.7) %
|
Revenue
|
$ 672,663
|
|
$ 647,806
|
|
3.8 %
|
|
$ 1,323,839
|
|
$ 1,293,760
|
|
2.3 %
|
Revenue take rate (2)
|
24.0 %
|
|
22.0 %
|
|
200 bps
|
|
23.6 %
|
|
21.8 %
|
|
180 bps
|
Marketplace revenue
|
$ 468,169
|
|
$ 470,377
|
|
(0.5) %
|
|
$ 926,664
|
|
$ 937,359
|
|
(1.1) %
|
Services revenue
|
$ 204,494
|
|
$ 177,429
|
|
15.3 %
|
|
$ 397,175
|
|
$ 356,401
|
|
11.4 %
|
Gross profit
|
$ 479,115
|
|
$ 463,716
|
|
3.3 %
|
|
$ 938,230
|
|
$ 922,537
|
|
1.7 %
|
Operating expenses
|
$ 402,686
|
|
$ 393,547
|
|
2.3 %
|
|
$ 884,128
|
|
$ 784,278
|
|
12.7 %
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 28,840
|
|
$ 53,005
|
|
(45.6) %
|
|
$ (23,256)
|
|
$ 116,009
|
|
(120.0) %
|
Net income (loss) margin (3)
|
4.3 %
|
|
8.2 %
|
|
(390) bps
|
|
(1.8) %
|
|
9.0 %
|
|
(1,080) bps
|
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 169,020
|
|
$ 179,375
|
|
(5.8) %
|
|
$ 340,122
|
|
$ 347,310
|
|
(2.1) %
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin (Non-GAAP) (4)
|
25.1 %
|
|
27.7 %
|
|
(260) bps
|
|
25.7 %
|
|
26.8 %
|
|
(110) bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Active sellers (5)
|
8,118
|
|
8,801
|
|
(7.8) %
|
|
8,118
|
|
8,801
|
|
(7.8) %
|
Active buyers (5)
|
93,334
|
|
96,610
|
|
(3.4) %
|
|
93,334
|
|
96,610
|
|
(3.4) %
|
|
|
(1)
|
Consolidated GMS for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 includes Etsy marketplace GMS of $2.4 billion and $4.7 billion, respectively.
|
(2)
|
Revenue take rate is consolidated revenue divided by consolidated GMS.
|
(3)
|
Consolidated net income (loss) margin is net income (loss) divided by revenue.
|
(4)
|
Consolidated non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin is consolidated non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA divided by consolidated revenue.
|
(5)
|
Consolidated active sellers and active buyers includes Etsy marketplace active sellers and active buyers of 5.4 million and 87.3 million, respectively, and excludes Reverb active sellers and active buyers as of June 30, 2025.
Consolidated Third Quarter 2025 Financial Guidance
|
|
Q3 25 Guidance
|
GMS
|
$2.6B to $2.7B
|
Take Rate
|
~24.5%
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|
~25%
Please note that our guidance assumes currency exchange rates remain unchanged at current levels. Investors can visit the second quarter earnings presentation on our website to see select Reverb historical quarterly financial GMS and revenue results.
"Getting the Etsy marketplace back to GMS growth in the near term is our number one priority, and we have four strategic initiatives designed with this in mind," said Mr. Silverman. "These include showing up where shoppers discover, matching shoppers with the right content through better machine learning, retaining and rewarding our most valuable customers, and further amplifying the human connection that makes Etsy unique. In addition, with Depop now at a $1 billion dollar annualized GMS run rate, we are working to further capitalize on its momentum. We're accelerating marketing investments designed to reach and engage an expanded U.S. audience via a broader channel mix and more robust community-led programs."
Mr. Baker added, "We are pleased to see compounding impacts from Etsy marketplace product and marketing investments as we head into the second half of the year, and that our third quarter consolidated GMS guidance represents a quarter-over-quarter improvement in the apples-to-apples growth rate at the midpoint. In addition, our guidance reflects sequential expansion and strong profitability for the core Etsy business, where we consistently manage adjusted EBITDA margins to the high-20% range."
With respect to our expectations under "Consolidated Third Quarter 2025 Financial Guidance" above, reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance to the closest corresponding GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity, and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from Adjusted EBITDA; in particular, stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes, foreign exchange loss (gain), interest and other non-operating income, net, provision for income taxes, acquisition, divestiture, and corporate structure-related expenses, and other non-recurring expenses.
Webcast and Conference Call Information
Etsy will host a video webcast conference call to discuss these results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time today, which will be live-streamed via our Investor Relations website etsy) under the Events section. A copy of the earnings call presentation will also be posted to our website.
A replay of the video webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call starting at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time today, for at least three months thereafter.
About Etsy
Etsy, Inc. operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world. These marketplaces share a mission to "Keep Commerce Human," and we're committed to using the power of business and technology to strengthen communities and empower people. Our primary marketplace, Etsy, is the global destination for unique and creative goods. Buyers come to Etsy to be inspired and delighted by items that are crafted and curated by creative entrepreneurs. For sellers, we offer a range of tools and services that address key business needs.
Etsy, Inc. also owns fashion resale marketplace Depop. Our marketplaces operate independently, while benefiting from shared expertise in product, marketing, technology, and customer support.
Etsy was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.
Etsy has used, and intends to continue using, its Investor Relations website and the Etsy News Blog (etsy/news) to disclose material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website and the Etsy News Blog in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.
Investor Relations Contact:
Deb Wasser, Vice President, Investor Relations
Sarah Marx, Senior Director, Investor Relations
[email protected]
Media Relations Contact:
Kelly Clausen, Vice President, Communications & Community
[email protected]
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains or references forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements relating to our financial guidance for the third quarter of 2025 and the underlying assumptions; our ability to accelerate our customer relationship flywheel; our expectations for strong free cash flow generation; our ability to drive growth and success; our ability to capitalize on Depop's momentum; our future opportunities to support GMS improvement; the impact of our product development and marketing initiatives; the ability of our product and marketing investments to create a runway for growth and sustainable value for our stakeholders; and our financial flexibility to continue stock repurchases, manage our debt balance, and make ongoing investments in the business. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "enable," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "may," "optimistic," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "target," "will," or similar expressions and derivative forms and/or the negatives of those words.
Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expect. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: (1) macroeconomic, geopolitical, and other events outside of our control; (2) the level of demand for our services or products sold in our marketplaces; (3) the importance to our success of the trustworthiness of our marketplaces and our ability to attract and retain active and engaged communities of buyers and sellers; (4) any real or perceived inaccuracies in our operational metrics; (5) if we or our third-party providers are unable to protect against technology vulnerabilities, service interruptions, security breaches, or other cyber incidents; (6) our dependence on continued and unimpeded access to third-party services, platforms, and infrastructure; (7) operational and compliance risks related to our payments systems; (8) the global scope of our business; (9) our ability to recruit and retain employees; (10) our ability to compete effectively; (11) our ability to enhance our current offerings and develop new offerings to respond to the changing needs of sellers and buyers; (12) risks related to our environmental, social, and governance activities and disclosures; (13) barriers to international trade and our efforts to grow our marketplace globally; (14) acquisitions, dispositions, or strategic partnerships that may prove unsuccessful or divert management attention; (15) our ability to deal effectively with fraud or other illegal activity; and (16) litigation and evolving global legal and regulatory requirements, including privacy and data protection laws, tax laws, product liability laws, laws regulating speech and platform moderation, antitrust laws, and intellectual property and counterfeiting regulations. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and subsequent reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, achievements, or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur. Forward-looking statements represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We disclaim any obligation to update forward-looking statements.
|
Etsy, Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(in thousands; unaudited)
|
|
|
As of
|
|
As of
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 1,183,357
|
|
$ 811,178
|
Short-term investments
|
228,979
|
|
228,322
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
6,474
|
|
8,702
|
Prepaid and other current assets
|
88,593
|
|
89,931
|
Funds receivable and seller accounts
|
140,596
|
|
189,558
|
Total current assets
|
1,647,999
|
|
1,327,691
|
Property and equipment, net
|
230,233
|
|
236,706
|
Goodwill
|
38,072
|
|
137,089
|
Intangible assets, net
|
317,015
|
|
413,898
|
Deferred tax assets
|
156,124
|
|
145,630
|
Long-term investments
|
126,640
|
|
111,725
|
Other assets
|
41,066
|
|
45,043
|
Total assets
|
$ 2,557,149
|
|
$ 2,417,782
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$ 15,165
|
|
$ 25,979
|
Accrued expenses
|
254,204
|
|
374,947
|
Finance lease obligations-current
|
6,295
|
|
6,148
|
Funds payable and amounts due to sellers
|
140,596
|
|
189,558
|
Deferred revenue
|
23,598
|
|
19,213
|
Other current liabilities
|
46,504
|
|
49,268
|
Total current liabilities
|
486,362
|
|
665,113
|
Finance lease obligations-net of current portion
|
90,302
|
|
93,482
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
5,425
|
|
7,957
|
Long-term debt, net
|
2,978,971
|
|
2,288,083
|
Other liabilities
|
120,659
|
|
122,013
|
Total liabilities
|
3,681,719
|
|
3,176,648
|
Total stockholders' deficit
|
(1,124,570)
|
|
(758,866)
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
|
$ 2,557,149
|
|
$ 2,417,782
|
Etsy, Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Revenue
|
$ 672,663
|
|
$ 647,806
|
|
$ 1,323,839
|
|
$ 1,293,760
|
Cost of revenue
|
193,548
|
|
184,090
|
|
385,609
|
|
371,223
|
Gross profit
|
479,115
|
|
463,716
|
|
938,230
|
|
922,537
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Marketing
|
212,110
|
|
183,063
|
|
401,114
|
|
374,874
|
Product development
|
111,861
|
|
114,493
|
|
222,371
|
|
224,339
|
General and administrative
|
78,715
|
|
95,991
|
|
158,940
|
|
185,065
|
Asset impairment charge
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
101,703
|
|
-
|
Total operating expenses
|
402,686
|
|
393,547
|
|
884,128
|
|
784,278
|
Income from operations
|
76,429
|
|
70,169
|
|
54,102
|
|
138,259
|
Other (expense) income, net
|
(25,283)
|
|
8,808
|
|
(36,275)
|
|
20,373
|
Income before income taxes
|
51,146
|
|
78,977
|
|
17,827
|
|
158,632
|
Provision for income taxes
|
(22,306)
|
|
(25,972)
|
|
(41,083)
|
|
(42,623)
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 28,840
|
|
$ 53,005
|
|
$ (23,256)
|
|
$ 116,009
|
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$ 0.28
|
|
$ 0.46
|
|
$ (0.22)
|
|
$ 0.99
|
Diluted
|
$ 0.25
|
|
$ 0.41
|
|
$ (0.22)
|
|
$ 0.89
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
103,212
|
|
116,432
|
|
105,246
|
|
117,445
|
Diluted
|
121,514
|
|
133,118
|
|
105,246
|
|
134,263
|
Etsy, Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(in thousands; unaudited)
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) income
|
$ (23,256)
|
|
$ 116,009
|
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
120,618
|
|
145,400
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
52,688
|
|
53,933
|
Provision for expected credit losses
|
4,908
|
|
7,321
|
Deferred benefit for income taxes
|
(1,018)
|
|
(4,291)
|
Asset impairment charge
|
101,703
|
|
-
|
Other non-cash expense (income), net
|
34,283
|
|
(11,556)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities (net of impact of sale of business)
|
(132,606)
|
|
(86,722)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
157,320
|
|
220,094
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
(10,112)
|
|
(5,908)
|
Website and app development
|
(21,464)
|
|
(14,093)
|
Purchases of investments
|
(197,570)
|
|
(192,863)
|
Sales and maturities of investments
|
184,207
|
|
185,120
|
Proceeds from sale of business, net of cash
|
100,485
|
|
-
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
55,546
|
|
(27,744)
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
|
Payment of tax obligations on vested equity awards
|
(28,959)
|
|
(33,007)
|
Repurchase of stock
|
(523,852)
|
|
(308,726)
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
5,654
|
|
2,735
|
Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes
|
700,000
|
|
-
|
Payment of debt issuance costs
|
(10,500)
|
|
-
|
Payments on finance lease obligations
|
(3,045)
|
|
(3,086)
|
Other financing, net
|
(17,226)
|
|
3,821
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
122,072
|
|
(338,263)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|
37,241
|
|
(9,199)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
372,179
|
|
(155,112)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
811,178
|
|
914,323
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$ 1,183,357
|
|
$ 759,211
Currency-Neutral GMS
We calculate currency-neutral GMS by translating current period GMS for goods sold that were listed in non-U.S. dollar currencies into U.S. dollars using prior year foreign currency exchange rates.
As reported and currency-neutral GMS decline for the periods presented below are as follows:
|
|
Quarter-to-Date Period Ended
|
|
Year-to-Date Period Ended
|
|
As Reported
|
|
Currency-
|
|
FX Impact
|
|
As Reported
|
|
Currency-
|
|
FX Impact
|
June 30, 2025
|
(4.8) %
|
|
(5.8) %
|
|
1.0 %
|
|
(5.7) %
|
|
(5.8) %
|
|
0.1 %
|
June 30, 2024
|
(2.1) %
|
|
(1.9) %
|
|
(0.2) %
|
|
(2.9) %
|
|
(3.0) %
|
|
0.1 %
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
|
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and the Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|
(in thousands, except percentages; unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 28,840
|
|
$ 53,005
|
|
$ (23,256)
|
|
$ 116,009
|
Excluding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes
|
60,974
|
|
74,717
|
|
124,547
|
|
145,400
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
25,398
|
|
27,087
|
|
52,688
|
|
53,933
|
Provision for income taxes
|
22,306
|
|
25,972
|
|
41,083
|
|
42,623
|
Interest and other non-operating income, net
|
(4,939)
|
|
(3,947)
|
|
(9,841)
|
|
(9,257)
|
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
|
25,444
|
|
(4,861)
|
|
41,338
|
|
(11,116)
|
Asset impairment charge
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
101,703
|
|
-
|
Acquisition, divestiture, and corporate structure-related expenses
|
5,903
|
|
234
|
|
7,166
|
|
2,132
|
Loss on sale of business
|
5,097
|
|
-
|
|
5,097
|
|
-
|
Retroactive non-income tax expense (3)
|
-
|
|
7,244
|
|
-
|
|
7,244
|
Restructuring and other exit (income) costs
|
(3)
|
|
(76)
|
|
(403)
|
|
342
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 169,020
|
|
$ 179,375
|
|
$ 340,122
|
|
$ 347,310
|
Divided by:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
$ 672,663
|
|
$ 647,806
|
|
$ 1,323,839
|
|
$ 1,293,760
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
25.1 %
|
|
27.7 %
|
|
25.7 %
|
|
26.8 %
|
|
|
(1)
|
Stock-based compensation expense included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the periods presented below is as follows:
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Cost of revenue
|
$ 7,382
|
|
$ 8,787
|
|
$ 14,910
|
|
$ 16,491
|
Marketing
|
5,195
|
|
5,882
|
|
5,759
|
|
12,319
|
Product development
|
31,843
|
|
38,441
|
|
66,553
|
|
72,505
|
General and administrative
|
14,090
|
|
21,607
|
|
33,396
|
|
44,085
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
$ 58,510
|
|
$ 74,717
|
|
$ 120,618
|
|
$ 145,400
|
|
|
(2)
|
Beginning in the first quarter of 2025, the Company is excluding payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation from Adjusted EBITDA because these taxes are directly related to stock-based compensation expense which is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA. The Company did not retrospectively apply this change to prior periods as the impact was immaterial to such periods. In the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation was $3.1 million and $4.1 million, respectively.
|
(3)
|
Retroactive non-income tax expense related to the digital services tax legislation in Canada, which was enacted on June 28, 2024 retroactive to January 1, 2022.
