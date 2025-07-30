TensorData to Enter AI Space Backed by Datacenter Strategy, Led by Venugopal Naidu Puvvada

BENGALURU, INDIA, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bengaluru-based technology company TensorData Global Private Limited, led by entrepreneur Venugopal Naidu Puvvada , was launched and officially announced today, marking its entry into the fast-growing artificial intelligence (AI) space. Incorporated in March 2023, the company is now moving ahead with strategic investments in high-performance, energy-efficient GPU servers to power a new range of AI services through its upcoming datacenter operations.This launch represents a significant milestone for Venugopal, already recognized for his successful ventures in fintech (Innopay ). TensorData's investment in specialized AI infrastructure underscores its intent to build a strong foundation for delivering cutting-edge AI solutions.According to sources familiar with the matter, the procurement of GPU servers is central to TensorData's strategy. These servers are critical for modern AI applications such as cloud computing, data analytics, and machine learning model training.GPUs (Graphics Processing Units) are at the core of today's AI development, offering the speed and parallel processing power needed to train large language models (LLMs) and other advanced algorithms. By investing in this infrastructure, TensorData aims to provide businesses with access to high-end AI capabilities- without the significant cost of building their own setups.With a proven track record in scaling tech-driven businesses, Venugopal Naidu Puvvada brings both vision and deep expertise to this new venture. His leadership has already driven innovation in digital payments and helped modernize India's dairy sector with data-led solutions.Joining him as Co-Founder is Akkineni Keerthi along with Kannan K as its Chief Technology Officer. The company is headquartered in Bengaluru, India's technology capital, providing access to top talent and a thriving innovation ecosystem.The announcement is already generating industry buzz. TensorData's entry into the AI and datacenter space is expected to raise the bar for high-performance computing services in India and aligns closely with the national push to build homegrown AI infrastructure that powers the country's digital transformation.With AI demand surging, TensorData's launch comes at a pivotal moment - one that could see the company emerge as a key player in India's evolving AI landscape.

