RVNL Trading In A 'No-Action' Zone SEBI RA Sudhansu Panda Eyes Support At ₹300 As Key Re-Entry Point
Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) has secured multiple projects this year, with the latest being a deal to design and construct a 7.3 km-long viaduct for the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. However, while the fundamentals remain strong, the stock has been on a steady decline.
After reaching a high of around ₹440 last month, RVNL shares have slipped nearly 20% to hit a low of ₹353. At the time of writing, the stock was trading marginally lower at ₹358.90.
Currently, RVNL is trading in a no-action zone, reflecting a typical sideways market condition that often traps retail traders unaware of such price behavior, said Sudhansu Sekhar Panda, a SEBI-registered analyst at Bluemoon Research.
Historically, the stock has shown consistent support in the ₹300 - ₹320 zone, bouncing off this base multiple times before rallying to higher levels. This support range has now become critical, the analyst noted. If sustained, it may signal a reversal or base-building process once again.
The ₹440 mark has become a double-top resistance zone, making it a key level to watch in the next rally. Until then, the stock is expected to remain within a broad range, he added.
For long-term investors, Panda recommends accumulating the stock on dips, particularly near the ₹300 - ₹320 support zone. If RVNL retests lower levels, it may offer a strong buying opportunity with potential upside targets of ₹450 to ₹500 over time.
Retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned 'bearish' from 'neutral' a week ago. The participation ratio, which measures the ratio of unique accounts posting to the total number of messages in a stream, on the platform, was 'extremely high'.RVNL's Sentiment Meter and Message Volumes at 02:41 p.m IST on July 30 | Source: Stocktwits
Year-to-date, the stock has shed 15.1%.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment