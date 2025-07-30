403
Microentrepreneurs Driving Job Creation and Wealth Conferred with the Prestigious JRD Tata Awards 2025 by Hon’ble Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) New Delhi, July 30, 2025: Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister of Communications and Minister of Development of North Eastern Region, graced the JRD Tata Awards 2025, held at the India Habitat Centre today, and felicitated the winners in the presence of key government officials, industry leaders and development partners. The annual awards celebrate exceptional achievements by grassroots entrepreneurs and mentors who have played a pivotal role in building India’s inclusive and sustainable entrepreneurial ecosystem.
Instituted in 1995 in memory of late Shri JRD Tata, these awards recognize micro-entrepreneurs and their mentors supported by the Bharatiya Yuva Shakti Trust (BYST). Founded with the vision of empowering underserved youth through mentoring and access to finance, BYST has since reached over 2 lakh young people across India, facilitated Rs 820 crore in loans, and created more than 5 lakh jobs.
Addressing the gathering, Scindia praised the awardees, stating, “The energy and enterprise of BYST entrepreneurs who received the JRD Awards today are a testament to the power of inclusive development. Their journeys are a reminder that when given the right support as BYST has done through mentoring,, rural and urban youth can be the drivers of India’s growth story. As we look to build a more equitable and sustainable future, it is important to recognize that entrepreneurship is key to unlocking regional development and environmental resilience.”
This year, the Entrepreneur of the Year Award was presented to Sampath G, who runs Simi Designs, offering engineering design services, along with two firms providing manpower and security solutions across various industries. Mayur Hiwarkar, who runs Urja Saur Electronics, a solar energy company that provides rooftop systems, solar products, and innovative power solutions to rural and urban communities, won the runner-up title. The Woman Entrepreneur of the Year was awarded to E. Panchamirtham, recognized for her leadership in building Indo Tools & Dies, a precision manufacturing company serving Indian and international engineering clients. The Lifetime Achievement Award was conferred upon Ravi J., who has built a globally recognized company, Reliance Diamond Tools, known for high-precision diamond tools and innovative tool management services. Each recipient was recognized alongside their mentor, emphasizing the essential role of guidance in the entrepreneurial journey.
A distinguished jury chaired by Dr. V. Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India, reviewed nominations from across the country. The jury evaluated entrepreneurs on innovation, impact, sustainability, and potential for scale, and included eminent leaders such as Dr. Ashok Khosla, Founder & Chairman, Development Alternatives Group; Dr. G. “Anand” Anandalingam, Professor, University of Maryland; Anand Deshpande, CMD, Persistent Systems Ltd. & Founder Trustee, deAsra Foundation; R. Dinesh, Founder, TVS Supply Chain Solutions; Sashidhar Jagdishan, MD & CEO, HDFC Bank; Jennifer Jordan Saifi, CEO, Sustainable Markets Initiative; Raj Chengappa, Group Editorial Director, India Today Group; Shobhaa De, Indian Novelist, Columnist and Social Commentator; Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor, CNBC-TV18; and Shreekant Somany, Chairman & MD, Somany Ceramics Ltd.
In her remarks, Ms. Lakshmi V. Venkatesan, Founding and Managing Trustee of BYST, said, “The JRD Tata Awards are a celebration of the spirit and resilience of India’s microentrepreneurs. These young people have redefined excellence of Grampreneurs® by not only transforming local economies and generating employment where it’s needed most, but also through innovation and creating social impact in their communities. BYST, by nurturing Grampreneurs® with mentoring and recognizing their success is reaffirming their vital role in Atmanirbhar Bharat”.
