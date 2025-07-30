Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UK harshly condemns Israel for violating UN Charter

UK harshly condemns Israel for violating UN Charter


2025-07-30 04:59:13
(MENAFN) The UK strongly criticized Israel on Tuesday for limiting humanitarian assistance to Gaza’s desperate population, describing these restrictions as a violation of the United Nations Charter.

“The devastation in Gaza is heartbreaking. Children are starving, and Israel's drip-feeding of aid has horrified the world. These are an affront to the values of the Charter of the United Nations,” Foreign Secretary David Lammy declared during a Security Council session.

He also affirmed that, “It is with the hand of history on our shoulders that His Majesty's government therefore intends to recognize the State of Palestine when the UN General Assembly gathers in September here in New York,” echoing an earlier statement from the UK Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the UK would take decisive measures “unless the Israeli government takes substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza, agree to a ceasefire and commit to a long-term sustainable peace, reviving the prospect of a two-state solution.” This stance appears aimed at increasing diplomatic pressure on Israel.

Lammy further explained that in the coming eight weeks, leading up to the UN General Assembly meeting in New York, the UK government will work to “affect the situation on the ground” in Gaza.

He stressed, however, that “recognition by itself will not change the situation on the ground. That is why we are taking immediate steps as well, like air dropping humanitarian supplies, along with our partners in Jordan, getting injured children into British hospitals and pressing for the resumption of the United Nations humanitarian assistance.”

MENAFN30072025000045017281ID1109861381

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search