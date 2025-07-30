Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
S. Korean parliament speaker calls for restarting dialogue with N. Korea

S. Korean parliament speaker calls for restarting dialogue with N. Korea


2025-07-30 04:54:05
(MENAFN) South Korea’s National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik called for reopening communication channels with North Korea during a speech in Switzerland, emphasizing the importance of dialogue despite ongoing hostilities. He noted positive signs such as the suspension of loudspeaker propaganda broadcasts, leaflet drops, and signal jamming—actions symbolizing past confrontation.

Woo’s call comes amid rising tensions after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, rejected South Korean President Lee Jae-myung’s recent overtures to ease military tensions and resume talks. Kim Yo Jong accused Seoul of continuing a confrontational stance and maintaining close ties with the U.S., dismissing any proposals for dialogue.

Since taking office, President Lee’s administration has taken initial steps to reduce friction, including halting border propaganda and asking civic groups to stop anti-North activities, signaling a desire to revive dialogue despite North Korea’s current resistance.

MENAFN30072025000045017281ID1109861379

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search