S. Korean parliament speaker calls for restarting dialogue with N. Korea
(MENAFN) South Korea’s National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik called for reopening communication channels with North Korea during a speech in Switzerland, emphasizing the importance of dialogue despite ongoing hostilities. He noted positive signs such as the suspension of loudspeaker propaganda broadcasts, leaflet drops, and signal jamming—actions symbolizing past confrontation.
Woo’s call comes amid rising tensions after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, rejected South Korean President Lee Jae-myung’s recent overtures to ease military tensions and resume talks. Kim Yo Jong accused Seoul of continuing a confrontational stance and maintaining close ties with the U.S., dismissing any proposals for dialogue.
Since taking office, President Lee’s administration has taken initial steps to reduce friction, including halting border propaganda and asking civic groups to stop anti-North activities, signaling a desire to revive dialogue despite North Korea’s current resistance.
