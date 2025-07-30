Mayday Fly To 2022 By B'in Live Wins Silver In A' Entertainment Awards

Mayday Fly to 2022

Innovative Concert Production Recognized for Excellence in Entertainment, Content Creation and Streaming Media Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The highly prestigious A' Design Award has announced B'in Live as a Silver winner in the Entertainment, Content Creation and Streaming Media Design category for their exceptional work, Mayday Fly to 2022. This esteemed recognition highlights the significance of the A' Entertainment Awards within the media and design industries, positioning it as a highly respected accolade that celebrates outstanding achievements in these fields.Mayday Fly to 2022 exemplifies the power of innovative concert production to connect with audiences and address relevant social themes. By merging classic songs with on-location footage and creative program design, the show resonates deeply with viewers, reflecting on shared pandemic experiences while delivering a message of hope and resilience. This award-winning production demonstrates the potential for entertainment design to make a positive impact and align with the evolving needs of the industry and society as a whole.What sets Mayday Fly to 2022 apart is its ability to convey profound emotions and ideas through pure imagery and heartfelt performances. Rather than relying on elaborate sets, the concert focuses on the power of visuals to highlight people-centric themes such as environmental concerns, pandemic-related challenges, daily life, and human relationships. By creating a space for audiences to empathize and release emotions, the production fosters a sense of unity and underscores the healing and unifying power of music.This well-deserved recognition from the A' Entertainment Awards serves as motivation for B'in Live to continue pushing the boundaries of concert production and exploring new ways to create meaningful experiences for audiences. The award not only validates the team's dedication and expertise but also inspires them to further innovate and set new standards within the industry.Mayday Fly to 2022 was brought to life by a talented team of professionals, including Concert Director YuHsuan Wu, Concert Associate Director SihJie Chen, Production Manager TungHan Yu, Visual Directors YenChih Chen, YuHsiang Cheng, and KuanWen Chen, Visual Designers YenChih Chen, YuHsiang Cheng, and HuanSheng Chiu, Stage Designer YiJou Lin, Lighting Designers HsiangLin Wu and SsuChi Chen, Laser Designers ChenChieh Hsia and YuTe Hsu, and Live Sound Designers ChihYang Chuang, ShihChieh Huang, LeungKing Au, and YenKai Chuang.Interested parties may learn more about this award-winning production at:About B'in LiveB'in Live is a leading show production company based in Taiwan that has successfully executed over 10,000 events since its establishment in 2014. With a comprehensive range of services spanning creative direction, visual and multimedia design, stage and set design, lighting design, live sound design, and production coordination, B'in Live offers end-to-end solutions for concerts, music festivals, galas, award ceremonies, themed exhibitions, and forums. The company's commitment to delivering creative and professional events has fueled its steady growth and expansion into entertainment services, IP incubation, cross-disciplinary partnerships, and overseas markets.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the Entertainment, Content Creation and Streaming Media Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and practices through their highly functional and aesthetically appealing creations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, media industry leaders, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria such as innovative concept development, effective message delivery, visual aesthetics, user interface design, multimedia integration, social media engagement, brand consistency, cultural relevance, technical proficiency, content quality, interactive design, adaptive design, accessibility standards, target audience understanding, strategic planning, search engine optimization, data protection compliance, cross-platform compatibility, innovative use of technology, and sustainability in design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects across all industries since 2008. With a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop pioneering solutions that positively impact the global community. By showcasing these remarkable achievements on an international stage, the award not only honors the creative minds behind the innovations but also fosters a global appreciation for the principles of good design, driving a cycle of inspiration and advancement. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

