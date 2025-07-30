Ezintervuez Surpasses 1,000 AI-Powered Interviews In A Single Day, Setting New Benchmark In Scalable Hiring
As the demand for faster and more efficient recruitment continues to rise, EzIntervuez enables companies, recruiters, and academic institutions to conduct structured, bias-free interviews powered by advanced artificial intelligence and speech processing technologies.
“Crossing the 1,000-interview threshold in a single day signals that the future of hiring is already here - efficient, intelligent, and infinitely scalable,” said the Founder of EzIntervuez.“We're thrilled to support our partners in eliminating manual bottlenecks, reducing candidate ghosting, and accelerating shortlisting - all within hours instead of days.”
About EzIntervuez
EzIntervuez is a comprehensive AI hiring platform offering:
AI-Structured Interviews with real-time evaluation
Mock Interviews and Video Resumes for job seekers
Customizable Interview Flows for enterprises
Multilingual Support with voice and text interactions
This recent accomplishment reflects the growing adoption of EzIntervuez across colleges, training institutions, HR consultancies, and corporate hiring teams embracing AI-led recruitment strategies.
With peak hiring seasons underway, EzIntervuez is well-positioned to help organizations scale interview processes - whether for one candidate or thousands - with ease and efficiency.
Pradeep Kumar
EzIntervuez
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment