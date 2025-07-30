403
SRMG Academy, Asharq to Host Landmark Communication Workshop in partnership with APCO and Columbia University
(MENAFN- SRMG) Dubai, UAE, 28 July 2025 - SMRG Academy and Asharq News TV Network announced today that they will host a high-powered strategic communication workshop in October 2025, led by the APCO Institute in partnership with Columbia University.
This exclusive four-day program, designed for Arab media and communication professionals, will take place at Asharq TV’s studios in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).
Participants will gain invaluable insights into contemporary international newsroom operations and learn effective strategies for navigating the rapidly evolving media landscape. The comprehensive program will include a key session, led by SRMG Academy, will feature Dr. Nabeel Al-Khatib, General Manager of Asharq News, and Riad Hamade, Director of "Asharq with Bloomberg" business news, focusing on the dynamic challenges and opportunities in today’s media environment.
Alaa Shahin Salha, Managing Director of SRMG Academy, highlighted the significance of this collaboration: "Hosting this inaugural program with Columbia University and the APCO Institute marks a significant milestone in our commitment to advancing media excellence in the region."
Mamoon Sbeih, President of APCO MENA, added: “Our partnership with SRMG marks a new chapter in industry-academia collaboration, aimed at closing the skills gap for today’s communication professionals. In an era defined by economic and geopolitical volatility, as well as the rapid rise of AI and emerging technologies, ongoing skill development is no longer optional - it’s essential. Our collective subject matter experts are uniquely positioned to help participants navigate these complexities with confidence and clarity.”
The workshop will feature specialized training programs developed by Columbia University and the APCO Institute, combining best-practice communication strategies with practical simulations and personalized coaching. This initiative aims to bridge critical skill gaps and empower media professionals across the Middle East and North Africa.
