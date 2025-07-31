Doorwins Unveils Ultra-Efficient Slimline Aluminium Windows for Luxury Homes in Kensington, Hampstead & Chiswick

(MENAFN- Ravi Shreevastav) In a major stride toward sustainable living and premium architectural design, Doorwins Aluminium Windows and Doors has officially launched its most energy-efficient aluminium windows to date, aimed at affluent London homeowners in search of both elegance and eco-conscious performance.



Headquartered at Office 3, 186 Greenford Ave, London, W7 3QT, Doorwins is a trusted name in aluminium fenestration products. With this latest innovation, the company is setting new benchmarks in thermal performance, modern aesthetics, and building regulation compliance.



> “With the cost of living at an all-time high and the urgent need to meet environmental goals, our clients are asking for smart investments—energy savings without sacrificing design,” said the lead engineer at Doorwins Aluminium Windows and Doors. “These are more than just windows. They are precision-engineered thermal barriers that embody both style and sustainability.”





Designed for London’s Elite Postcodes



The new slimline aluminium casement windows are tailored for high-end homes in prestigious areas such as Kensington, Hampstead, and Chiswick. Made with thermally broken aluminium, UV-resistant coatings, triple seals, and powder-coated finishes, the units outperform standard windows by significantly reducing heat transfer and energy bills.





These windows are ideal for:

Modern architectural extensions

Period property renovations

Luxury new builds

Sustainable home upgrades





All units are manufactured to exceed UK Building Regulations, making them suitable for projects targeting Net Zero goals or green construction certifications.

Expansion of the Aluminium Product Line

This product release closely follows Doorwins’ broader expansion across Greater London, with increased demand for:

Aluminium bifold doors London

Made to measure aluminium doors

Aluminium skylights for sale

Roof lantern installation in London



By offering an integrated range of aluminium fenestration products, Doorwins is now positioned as one of London’s most comprehensive and forward-thinking aluminium window and door specialists.







Expert Craftsmanship & Local Installation

Recognised for custom-made aluminium solutions and a network of expert local installers, Doorwins ensures each client receives both technical precision and aesthetically tailored results. Whether working on heritage homes or contemporary developments, the company offers end-to-end service—from initial consultation to professional fitting.







For Product Information Inquiries, Contact:

Doorwins Aluminium Windows and Doors

Office 3, 186 Greenford Ave, London, W7 3QT

Phone: 020 8629 1171



