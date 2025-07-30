403
IBM-DFF Study: Saudi Arabia's Thriving AI Leadership with CAIO Roles
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – July 29, 2025 – A new study by the IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV) and the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), reveals that Saudi Arabia's approach to AI leadership aligns with global trends while also demonstrating distinct national priorities. The research, which surveyed over 600 Chief AI Officers (CAIOs) across 22 countries, showcases Saudi Arabia’s unique strengths and opportunities for growth in AI leadership.
"Saudi Arabia's commitment to AI is evident in its adoption of CAIO roles and the support these leaders receive from senior executives," said Fahad Alanazi, General Manager, IBM Saudi Arabia. "This study underscores the Kingdom's strategic focus on AI, as reflected in its governance models, budget control, and a strong emphasis on building business cases for AI investments."
Key findings from the study indicate that:
- 22% of organizations in Saudi Arabia have adopted the CAIO role, aligning closely to the global average (26%).
- Saudi Arabian CAIOs have strong executive support, with 67% saying they get sufficient backing from the CEO and 83% saying they have broader C-suite support.
- A clear trend emerges in the professional backgrounds of Saudi CAIOs, with 75% saying they have focused on data in their careers, higher than the global average (73%).
Saudi Arabia's governance model stands out, with 50% of organizations adopting a hub-and-spoke AI operating model, reflecting Vision 2030's sector-wide coordination. This aligns with global trends, where organizations using a centralized or hub-and-spoke model can achieve a 36% higher ROI on AI initiatives.
The study underscores Saudi Arabia's remarkable progress in AI leadership – Saudi CAIOs presently oversee 67% of AI budgets, outpacing the global average of 61%. Moreover, CAIOs prioritize building business cases for AI, with 58% doing so, above the global average of 45%.
The findings also highlight strategic opportunities to further strengthen the country’s position. 38% of Saudi CAIOs were appointed from within the organization, below the global average of 57%. Prioritizing internal talent development will cultivate a resilient workforce, ensuring continual growth in AI capabilities.
As Saudi Arabia continues to invest in AI leadership, these findings serve as a roadmap for honing the country's AI capabilities and maximizing the return on its AI investments.
